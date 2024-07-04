Highlights Ipswich Town in advanced talks to sign Jaden Philogene from Hull City.

Philogene scored 12 goals and provided 6 assists in 32 appearances last season.

Hull City faces challenges in replacing Philogene and teammate Jacob Greaves.

Ipswich Town are in ‘advanced talks’ with Jaden Philogene as they look to sign the attacker from Hull City, whilst they remain keen on his teammate Jacob Greaves.

The 22-year-old only joined the Tigers 12 months ago from Aston Villa, and whilst the campaign ended in disappointment for Hull as they missed out on the play-offs, Philogene enjoyed a fine individual season.

He scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances for Liam Rosenior’s side, with his performances catching the eye.

Jaden Philogene's Hull City Championship 23/24 Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played 32 12 6 2,811

Ipswich Town moving ahead in transfer battle for Jaden Philogene

It had been claimed that Barcelona were monitoring Philogene, with reports also stating that Everton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich were tracking the player.

In a more recent development, it was said that the Tractor Boys had offered £30m for Philogene and Greaves as they looked to secure a double deal.

And, the BBC has now revealed that Ipswich are pulling clear in the battle to sign Philogene, with the two clubs in ‘advanced talks’ as they thrash out a deal.

Crucially, they add that the winger is ‘keen’ on making the move to Portman Road, with Kieran McKenna known to be an admirer of the ex-Cardiff loanee.

Aston Villa do have an option to buy Philogene back, but the update explained that PSR issues at the Midlands club means they are unlikely to pursue a deal right now as they have to be careful with who they bring in as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

Jaden Philogene is ready for the step up

This is not the news that Hull fans would’ve wanted, and it’s certainly not what new boss Tim Walter would hope to be dealing with as he looks to build a side that can win promotion next season, as he would’ve wanted to keep Philogene.

However, the reality is that a player like Philogene was always going to be on the radar of Premier League clubs, because he is incredibly talented.

Given his age and potential, Ipswich will see him as someone who could make a big impact for the club in the years to come, and they will see it as a smart long-term investment.

Hull City’s summer transfer plans

As outlined above, Hull are aiming to win promotion next season, so losing Philogene would be a real setback.

There are also concerns that Greaves will follow him out of the door, and even if the duo command fees in excess of £30m, they will be very difficult to replace.

Yet, all clubs in the Championship are vulnerable when Premier League clubs come calling, and all Hull can do is make sure they get the best possible fee. Then, it will be about giving Walter the money to strengthen the squad, and this would give him plenty of freedom in the market.

So, it seems as though it could be a very busy summer for Hull, and it will be very interesting to see how the XI looks when they kick off their Championship campaign at home to Bristol City on August 10.