Hull City interim head coach Andy Dawson draws positives from Luton defeat

Hull City fell to another defeat on Friday night as Luton took the three points home after they beat the Tigers 2-0 at the MKM Stadium.

An Alfie Jones own goal and Henri Lansbury wonder strike condemned Hull to their fifth straight loss in the Championship after manager Shota Arveladze was dismissed from the club eight hours before kick off.

With Andy Dawson being named interim head coach, it failed to spark an immediate upturn in form as they were second best to an organised Luton side for the majority of the game.

Dawson however is refusing to draw negatives from the game however, admitting there were plenty of positives for his to take away from their defeat.

Speaking to Hull Live after the game, Dawson was pleased with some aspects of the game, saying: “The game didn’t go our way but, to a man, I thought they gave everything. We probably lacked that little bit of quality, but there’s no excuses, there’s no hiding place.”

Dawson then went onto add that because his side kept pushing gave him the belief that their fortunes will turn around: “It’s difficult for us at the moment, but do they have enough belief and quality to turn things around? Without a shadow of a doubt.

Things are going against us, but I’m a big believer in the harder you work the more you get out of it. The message is to keep working hard. If we keep doing that through the course of the season, we’ll be fine.”

The defeat leaves Hull in 20th on 11 points, meaning if results go against them, they could end the weekend in the bottom three.

The Verdict

Dawson is right to take some positives but what should be worrying was the lack of quality in forward areas.

Hull worked hard to bring in an array of attacking talent and Luton managed to keep them at arms length for the majority of the game.

Not only that, but their defending at set pieces was awful for the majority of the game leaving neutrals with no surprise as to why they’ve conceded the most from set pieces in the division.

Whether it’s Dawson, or a new manager, it will be a hard task turning their form around, shoring them up and rediscovering their early season attacking form.