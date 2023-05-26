They didn't have the most memorable of seasons in 2022-23, but Hull City showed signs of improvement to finish in 15th position in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Tigers were managed for the most part by the up and coming Liam Rosenior, who will be embarking upon his first summer as the club's manager, whilst it's been well over a year since Acun Ilicali bought the club from the Allam Family.

Since Ilicali took over at the MKM Stadium, plenty of players who were most recently playing in Turkey or have done in the past have been recruited, with the hierarchy making it a particular focus of their signings.

It appears that this coming transfer window will be no different as there has already been a link to one Turkey-based player, with Trabzonspor striker Maxi Gomez - who has played 31 times for the Uruguay national team - is reportedly being chased by City.

And according to Turkish publication FutsHaber, the Tigers are eyeing up another Trabzonspor player in the form of Enis Bardhi this summer.

Who is Enis Bardhi?

Bardhi is a 27-year-old attacking midfielder with considerable experience at both club and international level.

He started his career at Swedish outfit Prespa Birlik before being snapped up by Ujpest of Hungary, where he spent three years as a young player before earning a move to La Liga with Levante for €1.5 million.

Bardhi was a regular in the top flight of Spanish football for near on five years, scoring 23 times in 148 appearances but it was time to move on last summer when he joined Turkish champions Trabzonspor.

Scoring five times in 27 outings in the Super Lig and once in the Europa League, Bardhi has not always been a starter for Trabzonspor this season which is potentially why Hull are targeting him to bring him to the Championship.

At international level, Bardhi plays for North Macedonia and has earnt 53 caps over the years since his debut in 2015, scoring 13 goals.

Would Enis Bardhi be a good signing for Hull?

Based on his talent alone and his experience, Bardhi would be a good signing for a Championship club with aspirations of promotion.

However, you have to wonder where he would fit in amongst the current Tigers setup.

They already have a couple of attack-minded midfielders in Adama Traore and Ozan Tufan and whilst he can play on the wing as well, that wouldn't naturally be Bardhi's best position.

If Tufan were to depart and Rosenior were to revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation then you could see the argument for bringing him to the MKM Stadium, but as of now it doesn't look like a player of his position is desperately needed.