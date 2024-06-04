Highlights Windass is a key player for Sheffield Wednesday but his future is uncertain due to reported interest from Hull and Coventry.

Carlton Palmer believes Windass should stay but suggests his frequent injuries may complicate his contract negotiations.

Windass has been instrumental in the team's success, but his age and injury history raise concerns for the club's long-term plans.

Sheffield Wednesday are facing up to what could be a pivotal summer, and Carlton Palmer has urged them to keep hold of Josh Windass amid interest from Hull City and Coventry City.

The Owls are looking to build on a successful period under Danny Röhl, after the German masterminded one of the great second tier relegation escapes after taking charge at Hillsborough in October, but could go into it without one of their better performers in recent years.

They will be hoping for stability in the long-term future after a turbulent period for the club, something which has been hinted at via their recently published released and retained list, with several experienced and long-serving players offered new contracts. Two particular boosts came in the form of Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer after the recently extended their deals at Hillsborough.

There remains a large question mark over where Windass will be playing his football in 2024/25, though. Several clubs in the Championship and MLS have been mooted as potential destinations for the 30-year-old since January, and there has been a fresh update regarding his future whereabouts.

Football Insider are reporting that Hull City and Coventry City are leading the way in the race to acquire his services, with both clubs keen to add to their respective attacking options during the summer transfer window.

Carlton Palmer's reaction to Windass interest

The report goes on to state that Windass remains out of contract at present, with no agreement yet put in place to extend his stay with the Owls past the 2023/24 season's official conclusion date of June 30th, and that he is expected to leave.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and England midfielder Carlton Palmer gave his thoughts on the situation regarding Windass amid the recent interest. Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "It is reported that Hull and Coventry have joined the race to sign Windass from Sheffield Wednesday.

"He's out of contract with the Owls at the end of next month and no deal has been put in place for him to remain at Hillsborough.

"I'm a little bit surprised about this, just because we have heard the news about Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan extending their contracts for another year.

"I would think the sticking point for Sheffield Wednesday would be that Josh is now 30. Obviously, the problems will be the length of contract and the amount of money he's looking for.

"The fact that, over the course of his career, he has basically averaged around 23 games a season - which would be a concern about giving him longer than a year.

"I'm a big admirer of Windass. I think the last couple of seasons it's been proven that the team struggles when he's not available.

"He came back towards the end of last season and that coincided with Sheffield Wednesday's results picking up, seeing them survive in the Championship.

"The year before, in League One, he missed a large part of the season. I think he played 30-odd games but still missed a huge chunk of the season, but then came back towards the end to help get promotion.

"That is a problem for the football club, but he is a talented player and can change a game by scoring goals, and he can create goals.

"But at his age, at 30, I think they're only wanting to offer a year's extension, whereas the likes of Hull and Coventry will probably be offering a two-year contract, or at least one year with an extra year should he play X amount of games.

"That's how I would do it at Sheffield Wednesday. I would be looking to keep Windass. He's a quality player.

"I'd be telling him - 'here you go, Josh. Your second year kicks in once you've played 35 league games.'

"I think that would be the way to go about it, and then you've covered yourself in terms of the finances and the outlay as he is likely to earn very good money."

Josh Windass career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Accrington Stanley 86 23 13 Rangers 73 19 13 Wigan Athletic 56 9 4 Sheffield Wednesday 135 40 17

Related Preston North End news hands Sheffield United, Plymouth and Wrexham transfer boost The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has been a highly sought after name for various EFL clubs this summer.

Josh Windass' future with Sheffield Wednesday

Windass is a good player at Championship level when fit, but he struggles with fitness for sustained periods, as Palmer alludes to.

Therefore, his suggestion makes sense, with performance-rated incentives added into his contract. Having said that, it wouldn't be altogether surprising if Windass were to move on.

He's from Hull, and his dad famously played for them, with perhaps that romantic aspect seeing Windass have a change of club after over four years of service to Wednesday.