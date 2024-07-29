Hull City are said to be closing in on the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder, Oscar Zambrano.

That is according to Hull Live, who state that the club are in talks with the LDU Quito midfielder, having made his arrival a top priority in recent weeks.

Depth has largely diminished from within the Tigers ranks in comparison to the squad at former boss Liam Rosenior's disposal on the final day of last season, meaning that his successor, Tim Walter, has overseen a summer of mass change at the MKM Stadium after making his first venture into the English game.

However, what seemed like a slow-moving transfer window earlier in the month as far as potential incomings are concerned has somewhat changed as City edge closer to the first competitive outing of the German's era against Bristol City on 10th August.

And the arrival of such a highly-rated gem from South America would somewhat change the mood around the Tigers fanbase heading into the Championship campaign.

Hull City moving closer to Oscar Zambrano signature

It has been reported by Barry Cooper of Hull Live that the recruitment team in East Yorkshire have looked to acquire Zambrano's services for a "significant amount of time", with the club believing they are closing in on the deal being completed.

The report also states that Zambrano is in talks with the club over a move from LDU Quito, for whom he has featured 64 times in the senior team across all competitions.

Oscar Zambrano's Liga Pro Serie A Stats - 2024 Total Matches Played 12 Team of the Week 1 Assists 1 Pass Completion Rate (%) 88 Touches per Game 61.1 Key Passes per Game 0.8 Interceptions per Game 1.3 Tackles per Game 2.0 Balls Recovered per Game 6.3 Duels Won per Game 3.3 Average Rating 7.10 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 29/07/24)

This update also comes hours after speculation linking the highly-rated defensive midfielder with a move to Championship rivals Stoke City was quashed by the Stoke Sentinel, with Hull's route towards Zambrano's signature looking even more clear-cut.

No potential fee or contract length has been mooted at this present moment - Luton Town were linked with a £5.5 million swoop last season - but the youngster would add some much-needed protection to Walter's backline.

This isn't the first time Zambrano has been linked with a move to English shores, and the links to Bournemouth and Luton Town alongside Manchester United highlight the potential ceiling which the 14-time youth international is expected to reach, as well as formerly having trials with Ajax as a teenager.

The Old Trafford side were said to have missed out on Zambrano's signature in January after Bournemouth owner Bill Foley hinted that the holding midfielder would prefer a move to the Vitality Stadium, before a potential move to the Cherries or Luton stalled as a result of a clause within his contract regarding any move away from the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado.

Both Bournemouth and Luton were preparing to complete respective £5.5m deals in the winter, before it was revealed that a clause which would have seen Zambrano receive 15 percent of any forthcoming transfer fee, was asked to be removed in the negotiation process, before a deal to either side failed to materialise.

However, such links in the first place prove that the Ecuadorian is a player held in such high regard, and this deal will be viewed as a major coup for the Tigers.

Oscar Zambrano would fill a major void in the Hull City midfield

Despite only being 20 years of age, Zambrano has showed the ability of a player far beyond his years, and his ability would no doubt plug a major gap in Hull's midfield under Walter.

Last season saw the centre of the park blessed with a number of technically gifted ball playing and carrying midfielders, City were guilty of lacking added bite in the midfield, which at times made them so easy to play through.

Such circumstances cannot afford to happen again, so the acquisition of a midfielder averaging metrics such as 1.3 interceptions, 2 tackles and 6.3 ball recoveries per game in just 12 Ecuadorian Serie A appearances proves what can be built on over the course of a 46-game slog in the Championship.

Also, Zambrano is yet another signing who's long-term potential has endless scope for growth, much like Acun Ilicali's ambitions for the club as a whole, as well as the chance of offering the club significant re-sale value in years to come, similar to that of Jarrod Bowen and Keane Lewis-Potter, who have gone on to establish themselves in the Premier League