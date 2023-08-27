Hull City's transfer business is expected to ramp up with less than a week to go in the transfer window, with the likes of Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa close to moving to the Tigers.

A top target of Hull's this summer was Derby County midfielder Max Bird, who Rosenior had worked with during his time at Derby as both an assistant to Wayne Rooney and as interim manager.

But the 22-year-old has suffered an injury which has put him on the sidelines for months, meaning that he is no longer a viable purchase for the short-term, although they could return in January.

With Bird no longer a target for the current transfer window due to his injury, attentions have seemingly turned elsewhere in Hull's bid for a new holding midfielder.

And according to a report from HullLive, the Tigers are one of the clubs that are keen to land out of favour Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton on a loan deal before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

Liverpool are keen for the 20-year-old to depart the club on loan yet again to build his experience and Hull could profit from the thought process as they look for midfield competition.

Who is Tyler Morton?

A Liverpool player since the age of seven, Morton has progressed through the academy system at Anfield and following his performances in the under-18's and 21's in the 2020-21 season, he was handed a first-team debut in September 2021 in an EFL Cup match against Norwich City.

He also made appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League that season, totalling nine outings for the first-team, but for the 2022-23 campaign he was sent out on loan to the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

Morton played 46 times in all competitions for Rovers, notching four assists for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side as they narrowly missed out on the play-off places at the end of the season, but he has now returned to Anfield over the summer still in need of regular game-time at the age of 20.

The youngster started regularly for Rovers last season and Hull could potentially give him similar minutes at the MKM Stadium.

Would Tyler Morton be a good signing for Hull?

Regan Slater and Jean Michael Seri are a solid enough combination for Liam Rosenior in the middle of the park, but past that there isn't too much depth for the head coach to select from.

Greg Docherty is there as well but like Slater, he is probably more effective further up the pitch - the signing of Scott Twine to battle with the likes of Adama Traore and Ozan Tufan though means that the former two players will probably have to settle for playing in the midfield double pivot.

Xavier Simons is also an option in that area but Morton has a full season of experience of being a Championship starter and he also has the Liverpool academy upbringing that should mean he has a bit of a touch of class.

He's not a strong and muscly defensive midfielder, but Morton can dictate the tempo from deep and alongside a Seri or Slater he could be an asset for Hull should they land his services.