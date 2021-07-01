Hull City in the running to secure transfer agreement for 25-year-old

Championship side Hull City are in ‘pole position’ to sign former AFC Wimbledon centre-back Terell Thomas according to the Hull Daily Mail, who is currently a free agent after rejecting a new contract at Plough Lane.

After losing fellow central defender Reece Burke for free to Luton Town earlier this summer, they could now be set to grab their own bargain in the transfer market with the Tigers firmly in the race to secure Thomas and the player said to be keen on a move to the East Yorkshire side.

The departure of Jordy de Wijs to QPR in May has also put this position at the top of Hull City’s agenda with just over a month to go until the new Championship campaign gets underway.

25-year-old Thomas was a regular starter for the League One side in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign, but then suffered badly with pneumonia and missed the rest of the season due to this illness. Although he did return to the bench for the Dons’ final game against Lincoln in May, he didn’t quite manage to make it onto the pitch for his final Wimbledon farewell.

Still, this return to fitness is a promising sign for Hull City who will want Thomas in top condition going into a tough Championship campaign. He will join Andy Cannon, George Moncur, Randell Williams and Nathan Baxter as the Tigers’ fifth signing of the campaign if Grant McCann pushes through this deal.

The Verdict:

With Randell Williams coming in from Exeter and this potential signing on the way, it just goes to show McCann isn’t afraid of signing lower league players if he thinks they can bring value to the MKM Stadium.

But with fellow Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley also previously reported to be interested in the 25-year-old, as per a Daily Mail exclusive from last month, all interested clubs must have seen enough from him in the first half of last season to take a punt on him.

Considering he was out for the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign and didn’t play at all, that’s a fantastic achievement for him and if he does make the step up to the Championship, he will be hoping to repay his next club’s faith in him.