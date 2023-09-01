Highlights Hull City boss Liam Rosenior aims to bolster the squad in the final days of the transfer window, with potential signings including James Furlong, Jaden Philogene, and Tyler Morton.

City's decent start to the season highlights the need for additional depth and quality in certain areas, such as the left-back position.

Rosenior's connections with Brighton have already resulted in the permanent transfer of Aaron Connolly, and Furlong's potential arrival showcases his belief in giving young players opportunities to shine in the second tier.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has made no secret of his wish to add to the squad in the final days of the transfer window, and the Tigers boss could be braced for a busy Transfer Deadline Day.

City have given themselves a platform to build on in the opening month of the season, with seven points from four games. However, in those games, it has been noted that further depth and quality is a must within the squad in certain areas.

Rosenior has already utilised his links with Brighton and Hove Albion to complete the permanent transfer of Aaron Connolly, who has already found the back of the net three times this campaign, but another player looks set to join from Roberto De Zerbi's outfit.

Hull City pursue James Furlong

Football Insider first revealed in the early hours of Deadline Day that Brighton's young left-back James Furlong would leave the club today amid interest from a host of Championship clubs as well as interest from the continent.

It has since been revealed by the Hull Daily Mail that Furlong looks set to link up with the Tigers, after a permanent switch for the 21-year-old has been agreed in principle between the clubs, with the City head coach's affiliations with the Seagulls said to have played some factor in the move.

Who is James Furlong?

The Irish U21 international has impressed in Brighton's youth ranks, in which he has featured 54 times, scoring once and adding a further five assists.

He has also tasted EFL Trophy action on eight occasions for the club's U23's side.

To aid his development, Furlong made a move up to SPFL side Motherwell in the second half of last season, where he featured sixteen times, adding three assists to his name.

He has also featured sixteen times in the Ireland underage categories.

Is this a sensible move for Hull City?

Despite a decent start to the campaign, the left back position is one which does require further additions , and this is something Rosenior has looked to address all summer long.

Jacob Greaves has been a mainstay at left-back for a long period of time, despite his natural position in the centre of defence, so adding natural cover makes perfect sense.

The Tigers let the experienced Callum Elder depart upon the expiration of his contract, which gave Rosenior plenty of time to explore options to fill his void.

In fact, Furlong isn't the only player with Brighton connections which the 39-year-old has targeted this summer in the form of former Albion defender George Cox, but despite impressing in his trial period, wasn't given a permanent contract at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers boss is a firm believer in giving young players the opportunity to flourish in the second tier, with the likes of Liam Delap impressing so far this campaign, and adding Furlong to the ranks could see a similar pattern unfold.

It will be interesting to see where this leaves the homegrown Brandon Fleming, who has only featured in the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Doncaster Rovers, after returning from a loan spell from Oxford United.

Who else could be joining Hull City on Deadline Day?

Furlong is one of three names so far who could make the move to East Yorkshire before 11PM.

The anticipated £5m transfer of the highly-rated Jaden Philogene looks set to happen imminently, with Football Insider reporting that a four-year contract has been agreed.

Adam Leventhal of the Athletic also reports that Hull are aiming to finalise a deal for Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton, who would join on loan for the campaign.