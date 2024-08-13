Highlights Hull City in talks over Robert Bozenik signing, who would add depth to forward position.

Hull City are in talks over a deal to sign Boavista centre-forward Robert Bozenik this summer.

That's according to a report from Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, who say the Tigers have had a bid accepted for the player, although a deal is not yet guaranteed to happen.

Bozenik first joined Boavista on loan from Feyenoord in 2022, before making his move to the Portuguese side permanent last year.

He has since made 62 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists.

Robert Bozenik senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists MSK Zilina B 25 8 0 MSK Zilina 58 19 6 Feyenoord 28 4 2 Fortuna Dusseldorf 21 2 0 Boavista 62 15 3 As of 13th August 2024

The 24-year-old has also won 44 senior international caps for Slovakia, and featured in all four games his country played as they reached the last 16 of Euro 2024 earlier this summer.

Now it seems as though that has prompted Hull to make a move to try and bring the striker to the Championship for this season and beyond.

Hull in talks over Robert Bozenik signing

As per this latest update, the Tigers have had a bid accepted by Boavista for the signing of Bozenik.

It is thought the Championship club would pay an initial €4.5million for the 24-year-old, with the potential for that to rise further with add-ons.

However, it is claimed that the striker himself is unsure about the move, and would prefer to play top-flight football in Spain or Italy.

Serie A side Hellas Verona are said to have shown an interest in Bozenik, but are apparently unable to meet the financial demands of the deal.

For their part, Hull are expected to continue to hold talks in an attempt to convince the striker to make the move to the MKM Stadium.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Bozenik's contract with Boavista, securing his future in Portugal until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That of course, means he is under no pressure to leave this summer, while his club are under no pressure to sell.

So far this summer, Hull have made six first-team signings. Ryan Giles, Cody Drameh, Marvin Milhelm, Liam Millar and Anthony Racioppi have joined the club permanently.

Meanwhile, Finley Burns has arrived on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Tigers started this season with a 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City on Saturday, in their first competitive game under new manager Tim Walter.

They are next in action on Wednesday night, when they host fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the first round of the Carabao Cup at the MKM Stadium.

Tigers will want Robert Bozenik deal done

The signing of Bozenik would no doubt be a welcome one for Hull if they were able to get it done before the window closes.

Right now, Oscar Estupinan - who recently recalled after time out on loan - is their only natural centre-forward option with any genuine first-team experience.

They will therefore, need more options in that role such as Bozenik, if they are to cope with the demands in front of goal over the course of the campaign.

While he does not have the most prolific record, his top-flight and international pedigree could still be useful for the Tigers in the Championship.

Beyond that, the fact that they have been able to bid that much for him is at least encouraging, when considering what they might be able to invest in the squad over what remains of the window.

Even so, that need for a striker means those of a Hull City persuasion will surely be hoping the club can indeed convince Bozenik to make the move to the MKM Stadium before the end of the month.