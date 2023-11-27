Highlights Hull City are interested in signing 22-year-old midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, signing for Hatayspor in Turkey.

Fenerbahce are also thought to be keen to sign the midfielder, but could wait until the summer to do a deal.

Hull City are interested in signing midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the January transfer window.

That's according to reports via Turkish outlet TV 100, who says the Championship side's owner, Acun Ilicali, has already opened talks over a move to sign the 22-year-old.

How has Dele-Bashiru's career gone so far?

Having come through the youth ranks at Manchester City, Dele-Bashiru left the Premier League giants in the summer of 2020, without making a senior appearance for the club.

The midfielder than spent the next three years with Sheffield Wednesday, scoring six goals in 86 appearances in all competitions for the club, helping them win promotion from League One to the Championship last season.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, Dele-Bashiru departed Hillsborough before the start of this season, instead joining Hatayspor.

Since that move, the 22-year-old has gone on to make a total of 13 appearances for his new club, scoring four goals in that time.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield Wednesday 86 6 5 Hatayspor 13 4 2 As of 27th November 2023

Those contributions have helped Hatayspor to tenth place in the current Turkish top-flight standings.

Now however, it seems as though there is something of a possibility, that Dele-Bashiru could be set for a swift return to English football.

Could Hull sign Dele-Bashiru?

Since their takeover by Turkish businessman Ilicali in January 2022, Hull have signed several player such as Ozan Tufan, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Dogukan Sinik from clubs in Turkey.

Now it seems as though that may be a route the Tigers elect to go down again, when the window reopens at the turn of the year.

According to this latest update, Ilicali has already opened talks with Hatayspor, about the possibility of signing Dele-Bashiru.

It is thought that the Hull owner has already met with the midfielder's representatives, to explore the possibility of a deal.

Fenerbahce, who currently sit top of the Turkish top-flight, are also said to be interested in Dele-Bashiru, although it is suggested that they would prefer to wait until the summer before making their move.

Dele-Bashiru signed a three-year contract with Hatayspor in the summer, securing his future until the end of the 2025/26 season, and ensuring his current club are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for the Nigeria international in the January window.

Would Dele-Bashiru be a good signing for Hull City?

It does feel as though the signing of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could be a sensible one for Hull to make.

Right now, Tyler Morton is only on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season, when Greg Docherty's contract with the Tigers is also set to expire.

As a result, it does seem as though Hull may need to add to their options in the centre of the park in the not too distant future, and Dele-Bashiru is obviously someone who could fill that role.

Indeed, the experience he has of English football, and positive impact he is currently making in the Turkish top-flight, suggests he could be a good option for Liam Rosenior's side, meaning this deal could be well worth pursuing for Hull City.