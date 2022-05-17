Hull City in double transfer hunt for Ghana international and 30-year-old midfielder

Hull City have entered negotiations to try and sign Turkish-based players Benjamin Tetteh and Fernando, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoğlu.

This summer is the first full transfer window that new Tigers owner Acun Ilicali will be in charge for, and he’s set to back manager Shota Arveladze in rebuilding his squad at the MKM Stadium as they look to climb the Championship table in 2022-23.

The Tigers have already signed one player based in Turkey since Ilicali’s arrival, with Iranian international Allahyar Sayyedmanesh arriving on loan from Fenerbahce in January, but more could be on the way.

24-year-old striker Tetteh, who has two caps for Ghana’s national team, is said to be on Hull’s radar, having scored seven times for Yeni Malatyaspor in 26 Turkish Super Lig outings during the 2021-22 campaign.

Fernando meanwhile is a 30-year-old defensive midfielder, who has played for the likes of Gremio, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sampdoria during his career and in 2016 he joined Spartak Moscow of Russia for €12 million.

The Brazilian has scored four times in 16 appearances for Antalyaspor this season but is now on the radar of Ilicali and Hull.

The Verdict

It’s clear to see where the Tigers transfer team will be looking this summer, and it makes sense with Ilicali’s links to the Turkish game.

Arveladze has managed multiple clubs in Turkey as well so he will know what kind of level the current players are capable of playing at, and in Tetteh there is a player who despite not being the most prolific, is a full international and has the ability to improve.

With his side being relegated from the Turkish top flight this season, Hull may be able to offer him a passage out of Malatyspor – Fernando however is a very ambitious one.

The Brazilian has played for some top clubs and at the age of 30 now is not over the hill by any stretch of the imagination, so if Hull were able to bring him in then that would be quite a coup.