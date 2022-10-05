Hull City in advanced talks to appoint Shota Arveladze replacement

Hull City are set to announce the appointment of former Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins as their new head coach.

According to the Daily Mail, the Tigers are close to an agreement with the 52-year old.

Martins is set to be in attendance for this evening’s clash with Wigan Athletic, with the side competing near the bottom of the Championship table.

The Portuguese spent four years with the Greek outfit, winning three league titles before departing earlier in 2022.

This would be his first role in English football, but he has also managed in his native Portugal with Vitoria and Rio Ave.

It is hoped that he will be in charge in time for this weekend when Hull face Huddersfield Town, with owner Acun Ilicali working to get the deal over the line this week.

He will be the replacement for Shota Arveladze after the Georgian was sacked last Friday afternoon.

Arveladze had only been appointed in late January of this year, but a poor start to the season led to his dismissal.

Quiz: Did Hull City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Anfield W D L

Hull are currently in the middle of a five game losing streak as they prepare to face Wigan at the MKM Stadium this evening.

The team is 20th in the league table going into the clash with the Latics.

The Verdict

Considering Martins was one of the names linked with the managerial vacancy at Wolves, this could prove to be a big get for the Tigers.

Martins has a good track record from his time with Olympiacos, restoring the club to the summit of Greek football.

He will have a big task on his hands at Hull, who have not had the results their squad should be capable of.

His immediate aim will be to climb the Championship table in order to steer the team away from a potential relegation fight but it is clear that the long-term aim is for the club to compete for promotion to the Premier League.