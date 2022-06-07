Hull City in advanced negotiations over signing 65 cap international

Hull City are in advanced negotiations to sign Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan.

According to Hull Live, the Tigers are closing in on the signing of the 27-year-old.

Tufan currently plays for Fenerbahce, but is set to join Shota Arveladze’s side if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs.

The Turkish international is keen on the move, having spent the previous campaign in England with Watford on loan.

Tufan played seven Premier League games, with four coming as a start, for the Hornets as they suffered relegation back to the Championship.

The Hull target has played 65 times for the Turkish national side, and has spent the previous six seasons with Fenerbahce, with one of those being on loan with Alanyaspor.

However, it appears that this will be a permanent move to the MKM Stadium, with new owner Acun Ilicali playing a role in getting the deal negotiated.

Hull supporters will be hoping that this season marks the beginning of a new era for the club, with Ilicali having bought the Tigers in late January.

Shota Arveladze was quickly placed in charge of the side, who led the club to a 19th place finish in the league.

The Verdict

This is an exciting signing for Hull to make, with clear ambition being shown by the new ownership.

The first team squad will need further improvements to start challenging higher up the table.

With Keane Lewis-Potter in high demand, securing his future will also be essential to any potential promotion push for next season.

But at the very least, this spending indicates that Ilicali has no interest fighting against relegation with the club, which is a sign of progress.