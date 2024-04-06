Highlights Hull City chase play-off spot in Championship, optimistic about Premier League return in near future.

Six players' contracts set to expire in summer, including new signings like Traoré and old faces like Sharp.

Uncertain futures for Hull players like Greg Docherty and Cyrus Christie, with contract extensions in question.

Hull City have found themselves chasing a play-off place in the Championship this season.

As we approach the final games of the campaign, Liam Rosenior’s side are still part of the chasing pack looking to earn a place inside the top six.

The Yorkshire outfit have been outside of the top flight since 2017, but are optimistic they can fight for a Premier League return in the near future.

Hull City players out of contract in 2024 - per Transfermarkt Player 1-year extension option Aaron Connolly No Adama Traoré No Greg Docherty No Cyrus Christie Yes Billy Sharp No Vaughn Covil No

However, the summer also poses a question over the futures of several first team squad members.

Here we look at the six Hull players with contracts that are set to expire in the summer…

Aaron Connolly

Aaron Connolly signed for the Tigers last summer after a loan spell with the club in the previous campaign.

The Ireland international joined from Brighton but signed just a one-year deal, meaning he could walk away as a free agent at the end of the season.

He has struggled for game time this year due to fitness issues, which does call into question his long-term future at the MKM Stadium.

Adama Traoré

Adama Traoré signed for Hull in the summer of 2022, joining from Turkish side Hatayspor.

The winger has had his injury issues, but has also struggled for game time when available.

It remains to be seen whether a contract renewal will be agreed but, as things stand, he will be departing the club in the summer.

Greg Docherty

Greg Docherty has been an important part of the Hull squad since joining in 2020, but an injury at the start of this campaign set the tone for a reduced role in Rosenior’s squad.

The Scot helped the Tigers gain promotion to the Championship in 2021, and was key to re-establishing their position in the second tier.

However, an exit from the MKM Stadium is looking increasingly unlikely unless a fresh contract agreement can be reached between now and the end of the campaign.

Cyrus Christie

Hull have an option to extend the defender’s current contract by an extra 12 months.

However, if that clause is not triggered before the end of June, then he will be able to leave the Yorkshire club for nothing.

Cyrus Christie signed for the Championship side in the summer of 2022 after leaving Fulham as a free agent.

Billy Sharp

Billy Sharp signed for Hull during the January transfer window, arriving to help the club’s promotion bid.

The forward hasn’t quite had the impact some would’ve expected, and has mostly been utilised as a rotation option.

Related Acun Ilicali names ex-Man Utd player and Galatasaray star as dream Hull City signings Acun Ilicali revealed he would like to sign Fred and Fernando Muslera from Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray

The 38-year-old is past the peak of his powers, having previously helped Sheffield United gain top flight promotion.

An extension seems unlikely at this stage, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Vaughn Covil

Vaughn Covil has been unable to break into the first team squad at Hull since joining the club in 2022 from Forest Green Rovers.

The 20-year-old has not been included in a matchday squad for the Tigers so far this campaign, and his future appears to lie away from the Yorkshire club.

A contract extension from Hull looks incredibly unlikely given his total lack of game time.