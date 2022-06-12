Hull City hoping to strike agreement with 27-y/o midfielder

Hull City are in talks with George Honeyman as they look to get the midfielder tied down to a long-term deal.

The former Sunderland man has been a regular for the Tigers since making the move from Wearside, which is why the club made the decision to trigger an extension in his contract which means he will stay until 2023.

However, Hull Live have revealed that the plan is to agree fresh terms with Honeyman, who turned down the offer of a new contract earlier this year.

The update states that discussions are ongoing with the player and his representatives and they crucially add that there is an ‘expectation’ that they will sort something out.

That’s because owner Acun Ilicali and head coach Shota Arveladze are both big fans of the player, who featured in 35 Championship games last season as Hull finished in the bottom half of the Championship.

But, there will be a demand to finish much higher next season, as the new owner prepares to put big money in to help the team ahead of his first full year at the club.

The verdict

You can understand why Hull want to keep Honeyman because he is an important player and will continue to be so even if new players arrive as expected.

Of course the Hull side next season could look very different to the one he has been part of in the past few years so you would presume that he wants to be part of what should be their rise.

Ultimately though, it’s about putting an acceptable offer to the player but you do get the feeling this will be finalised at some point.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.