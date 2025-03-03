Hull City are keen on Dundee’s Josh Mulligan, although West Brom and Blackburn are also tracking the midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer.

The 22-year-old has come through the ranks at the Dee, and after a few loan spells earlier in his career, he has established himself as an important part of the squad in recent years.

Josh Mulligan Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Dundee 112 6 10 Cove Rangers (loan) 8 - 1 Peterhead (loan) 24 3 2 Figures correct as of 3/3/25

However, Mulligan’s contract expires in a matter of months, and despite Dundee trying to agree fresh terms with the player, they have yet to make a breakthrough.

Josh Mulligan attracting Championship transfer interest

Therefore, there is a very real possibility that Mulligan will be on the move, and he will no doubt be exploring his options ahead of next season.

And, it has been claimed by the Daily Record that Hull are ‘on the trail’ of Mulligan, with the Tigers sending a scout to watch him in action this weekend as Dundee drew with St. Johnstone.

But they may not get a free run at the player, as the report also states that West Brom and Blackburn have been ‘keeping tabs’ on Mulligan, although it’s unclear how serious their interest is.

Whilst Mulligan is set to be a free agent, Dundee will be entitled to compensation given the midfielder came through the academy and given his age.

The update also says that Dundee haven’t given up hope that he will sign an extension to remain at Dens Park, but the fact he is yet to put pen to paper indicates Mulligan is not ideal for the outfit from Dens Park.

Josh Mulligan could be a risk worth taking for Hull City

All clubs are on the lookout for potential bargains, so players who are out of contract in the summer will obviously appeal. Even though compensation will be paid, it would still be a low fee.

So, it makes sense that clubs are looking at Mulligan, because he is an exciting young player who has the potential to get even better in the years to come.

Whether he is good enough to go straight into any of the teams mentioned is up for debate, but Mulligan will certainly add to any respective squad, and, as outlined above, he still has plenty of room to improve.

Ultimately, Mulligan is in a position where he is going to decide his next move when he assesses the offers on the table, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.