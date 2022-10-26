Hull City hope to seal agreement with ex-Derby County boss this week

Hull City want to make former Derby County interim manager Liam Rosenior their new boss.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Tigers have held discussions with the 38-year-old and decided he is the man to take them forward.

It is said that Rosenior was a special guest of the club at their match versus Rotherham at the weekend in which they ran out 4-2 winners and that the Tigers hope to agree terms for him to become boss by the end of the week.

Rosenior is available after leaving Derby County following the arrival of Paul Warne at Pride Park.

Rosenior, who had previously worked as Wayne Rooney’s assistant at Derby, took over as interim manager when Rooney departed this summer.

The former defender is someone more than familiar with Hull City, too, having played for the club between 2010 and 2015.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Hull City players play for now?

1 of 24 Andrew Robertson? Norwich City Manchester City Arsenal Liverpool

During that spell, Rosenior clocked up 161 appearances for the Tigers, which included a promotion-winning campaign, two seasons in the Premier League and even Europa League football.

As per Nixon, Rosenior was also in the frame for the West Brom vacancy recently before the Baggies decided to go with the more experienced Carlos Corberan.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting appointment from Hull City’s perspective.

On the one hand, having spent considerable time at the club during his career and experienced great success, Rosenior should know the place inside out, which is a huge positive.

But, on the other hand, he lacks extensive experience as a manager at any level, never mind the Championship, so this is definitely a bit of a gamble at the same time.

Nevertheless, he got a lot of credit for his work at Derby County and you wish him all the best as he looks to get the Tigers back on track this season, and take them forwards.

Only time will tell if his appointment was a risk worth taking.