Hull City are seemingly looking to conclude their search for a new manager rather swiftly following the dismissal of Tim Walter on Wednesday evening, with Slavisa Jokanovic the latest name in contention.

The Tigers finally concluded Walter's short and disastrous rein by relieving him of his duties yesterday following meetings held earlier in the afternoon, which had been scheduled in the wake of Tuesday evening's 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

As Hull were consigned to their fourth defeat in as many matches, boos directed at Walter rung across the MKM Stadium as his future felt a foregone conclusion, having failed to develop any real connection with the supporters and indeed the playing squad, too.

The former Hamburg boss arrived in East Yorkshire with an intriguing reputation developed during two-and-a-half seasons with the Bundesliga.2 outfit, but ultimately failed to deliver upon the promise and expectation and left with Hull sat all the way down in 22nd, with just three wins under his belt overall.

EFL Championship standings, as of November 28 Position Team P GD Pts 17th Coventry City 17 -3 17 18th Oxford United 17 -8 17 19th Preston North End 17 -8 17 20th Plymouth Argyle 17 -16 16 21st Cardiff City 16 -11 16 22nd Hull City 17 -7 15 23rd QPR 17 -11 14 24th Portsmouth 15 -12 12

Hull, who contentiously sacked Liam Rosenior days after the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign after finishing in seventh place and just three points outside the play-offs, are now looking for the fourth permanent manager of the Acun Ilicali era and the next hire feels a crucial one for the under-fire chairman.

According to a recent report from The Sun's Alan Nixon, via his exclusive Patreon service, Hull intend on entering negotiations with Mark Robins, who remains out of work following his own controversial dismissal from Championship rivals Coventry City earlier this month.

Having established himself as one of the finest and, crucially, one of the most stable and progressive managers in the EFL across a successful seven-and-a-half year stay in the West Midlands, Robins is a popular candidate for the job in the eyes of supporters.

He's not the only name linked, though, and as per talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Jokanovic is currently the "leading contender" to succeed Walter, having been out of a job for more than a year after leaving Dinamo Moscow in May 2023. Of course, the Serbian possesses impressive Championship credentials and boasts two promotions on his CV with Watford and Fulham, so he also represents an interesting candidate.

Honest Hull City verdict offered on Slavisa Jokanovic

Following the news of Hull's significant interest in appointing Jokanovic, we asked our Tigers fan pundit, Ryan Frankish, whether he believes the ex-Fulham and Sheffield United boss would be a good appointment to replace Walter.

"I think it wouldn't be a bad appointment," Ryan told Football League World.

"But at this point in time, I wouldn't necessarily say it's what we need.

"It's more of a short-term stab at maybe having an influx of wins, but I don't think this provides long-term stability and foundations to grow on whereas Robins would.

"But saying that, he's got two teams promoted.

"The facts are there that he's got good Championship experience if we wipe out that little stint he had at Sheffield United, and you can't really complain at that.

"He's meant to be good with young players as well, and that was a bit of an issue with Walter. So I can't knock it, but it wouldn't be my first choice."

Potential Hull City, Slavisa Jokanovic appointment underlines Acun Ilicai strategy shown with Liam Rosenior

Ryan raises an extremely compelling argument about how Jokanovic, who is experienced and has bounds of second-tier pedigree, would resemble a more short-term appointment.

That's because, despite having been in management since 2007, he's never lasted three or more full years at a single club.

Jokanovic achieved what could be argued as his most renowned achievement when he guided Fulham to Premier League promotion through the playoffs in the 2017/18 season.

Their success, though breathtaking to watch and undoubtedly impressive, was spearheaded by individual brilliance from the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic after his countryman's sensational loan arrival from Newcastle United in January 2018 and Jokanovic himself wasn't widely-lauded for the triumph.

Of course, he's still a more-than-capable manager who has a history of producing short-term success. Given how ambitious and intent Ilicali is on reaching the top-flight, Jokanovic does fit the bill in that regard, but the caveat is his success has never been sustained.

You do feel that factor aligns with Ilicali's strategy, which very much seems to be a case of getting promoted at all costs and avoiding, when possible, steady and gradual progression.

A steady, strategic blueprint is exactly what Rosenior was implementing and that's why he was so popular, not just with the vast majority of Hull supporters, but indeed within the wider second-tier sphere.

It's not to say Jokanovic will automatically prove a bad appointment and there are a range of factors which swing firmly in his favour, but a lot of supporters undoubtedly want a new hire in the mold of Rosenior and they're not going to get that if the Serb is snapped up by Ilicali.