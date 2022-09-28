Hull City hit with fresh injury blow to Chelsea loanee on eve of Luton Town clash

Hull City‘s injury crisis looks set to get even worse despite the fact multiple players are closing in on comebacks, with Harvey Vale the latest to suffer a setback, the Hull Daily Mail have reported.

The 19-year-old arrived on loan from Chelsea on transfer deadline day and made his Championship debut for the Tigers from the start as a right winger in the 3-0 defeat to Swansea City before the international break.

Vale played 67 minutes before jetting off on international duty for England’s under-20’s, where he appeared twice against Chile and Morocco.

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Hull City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Robert Koren? Yes No

Operating at left wing-back for his national side, Vale had to be withdrawn midway through the second half against Morocco on Saturday with an injury to his groin.

Now, Vale will have to sit on the sidelines for a period of at least two weeks with the issue after undergoing an MRI scan to determine the severity of the problem.

Another new summer recruit in Dogukan Sinik could come into Shota Arveladze’s plans for the visit of Luton Town on Friday night in Vale’s absence, with the Türkiye international yet to make an appearance for the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit due to injury.

The Verdict

He may not have shown much in his debut for Hull against Swansea, but Vale would have likely been given another chance from the start this weekend, simply due to the fact that many other players are out injured on the flanks.

A first ever Championship match for a teenager isn’t always going to go well, but Vale clearly has an abundance of talent or else he wouldn’t be on Chelsea’s books and wouldn’t be an England youth international.

But this latest setback will not help things as he could end up losing his place to the soon-to-debut Sinik, who must have something about him to be involved with Türkiye’s senior squad.

It will be a source of frustration though to Arveladze, who could potentially be fighting for his job and he’s just lost another attacking option to the sidelines.