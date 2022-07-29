Hull City hit with another injury blow ahead of Championship opener against Bristol City

Hull City will be without keeper Nathan Baxter for at least a few weeks after he dislocated a finger.

The stopper spent the previous season on loan with the Tigers from Chelsea and impressed, so there was a lot of excitement among the fan base when it was announced earlier this summer that Baxter had returned, with the club having the option to make the move a permanent one down the line.

However, Shota Arveladze is going to have to do without the stopper for the immediate future, as Baxter explained his injury situation to Hull Live.

“I’ve dislocated my finger, so I’ve got a few weeks left.”

That means that Matt Ingram is likely to start in goal for Hull as they host Bristol City in their first Championship game of the season tomorrow afternoon.

It’s the latest injury problem for Arveladze to contend with, as the new boss goes into the clash without the likes of Dogukan Sinik, Brandon Fleming, Ryan Longman, Randell Williams, Mallik Wilks and James Scott.

The verdict

This is not what Baxter would’ve wanted, as, like all players, he would’ve been keen to just get through pre-season and then to start playing competitively.

But, as we know, these things happen and the good thing for Hull is that they do have a reliable option in Ingram who has proven himself over the years, so Arveladze won’t be too worried.

Now, all Baxter can do is focus on his recovery and it’s down to Ingram to impress against the Robins and in the opening weeks.

