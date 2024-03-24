Highlights Hull City secured two world-class talents in Maguire and Robertson for a bargain.

Hull City have proved themselves to be canny operators in the transfer market, but they are unlikely to ever top their 2014 business.

That summer saw them bring in defensive duo Harry Maguire and Andy Robertson, who have both gone on to become household names in world football.

The price paid to take the pair to the MKM Stadium will be looked on kindly by history as an incredible deal for what proved to be two world-class talents.

Not only did they provide years of productive service to the side, but both produced a tidy profit on their exit from the club, making for two fantastic deals for the Tigers.

Hull found themselves two bargains

The pair were signed and announced on the same day, with very few people likely predicting the careers they would both go on to have.

Maguire, then 21 years old, moved to Hull from Sheffield United for a fee believed to be around £2.5million, with the chance to play Europa League football seemingly high in his thoughts.

The defensive duo for Hull, as per Transfermarkt Player Apps Goals Assists Andy Robertson 115 5 10 Harry Maguire 74 3 5

Robertson was 20 when he made the switch from Dundee United, for a reported fee of £2.85million, having been persuaded to transfer by then-manager Steve Bruce.

They were by no means completely unknown quantities, but correctly calling the success they would both go on to have would have seemed like a stretch at the time.

They both had productive spells for the Tigers

Not only are the pair notable for what they went on to do following their departure from Hull, but they also made a strong impression while with the club.

Maguire would go on to turn out 74 times for the Tigers, scoring three goals and providing five assists despite playing in the centre of the defensive unit. He also had a brief spell on loan at Wigan Athletic during this time.

Robertson appeared an impressive 115 times for the club, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists during that time.

Alongside their individual contributions, both players played a key role in the Tigers' promotion-winning season in 2015/16, which saw the club return to the Premier League.

Hull was the start of a historic journey for the pair

Both players have since gone on to rise to the very top of football, appearing for club and country in some of the game's most intense fixtures.

On his departure from Hull in 2017, Maguire joined Leicester City for £17million, representing a remarkable profit for the Tigers in just a few years.

He later went on to move to Manchester United for a fee of £80million, breaking the world record for the amount paid for a defender, where he has since competed in the top competitions in both England and Europe, and has captained both his club and country at various points.

Robertson also provided a profit for Hull, departing the MKM in the same summer as Maguire, but instead destined for Liverpool, for an initial fee of £8million.

He has since also gone on to captain his national side, Scotland, and remained with Liverpool ever since his initial move from Hull, picking up a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, among other honours, under manager Jurgen Klopp

Although Hull have pulled off some great deals since this time, it's difficult to see how one of these moves will be topped, never mind managing two in one window.

They were cheap, contributed heavily to the team, left for a profit and went on to earn some of the biggest honours in world football.

If Hull can approach anything near the business they pulled off here, it will go down as an enormous coup.