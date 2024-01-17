Highlights Hull City's owner is ambitious and has brought excitement back to the team with the signing of Fabio Carvalho and potential signings like Manuel Benson.

Jaden Philogene has been impressive, but Scott Twine has been a disappointment and was recalled by Burnley before being sent to Bristol City.

Southampton has made an improved offer for Benson, and although he is interested in joining them, the relationship between Burnley and Southampton may give Hull City a chance to secure the deal.

Not content with their stunning capture of Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho on loan for the rest of the season, Hull City are targeting more exciting signings in an attempt to push them into the play-offs of the Championship.

There is one thing you cannot say of Tigers owner Acun Ilicali, and that is he's not ambitious - the Turkish media mogul has brought the feel-good factor back to the MKM Stadium, and with that has come a lot of exciting players.

For a time this season, Liam Rosenior had a trio of attacking players on his hands that most of the second tier would love in Jaden Philogene, Scott Twine and Liam Delap - the latter who had two relatively poor loan stints last season at Stoke and Preston North End but has been very exciting in the black and amber of City.

Philogene has been an absolute star, but Twine was somewhat of a disappointment for many months - despite finding his feet recently, it spoke volumes that there wasn't too much of an outpouring of grief when Burnley recalled him and then immediately sent him to Bristol City.

That will allow Carvalho to slot into his favoured number 10 role, but that opens up a vacancy on the right flank, where Rosenior will want a player similar to Philogene whose trickery off the left has caused headaches for Championship right-backs.

Burnley winger Benson still of interest to Hull City

And one player who has been on City's radar since the start of the month has been Manuel Benson, who emerged as an incredibly ambitious target thanks to his lack of game-time for Burnley in the Premier League.

Benson scored 11 times for the Clarets in their Championship title-winning season in 2022-23, many of them being long range wonderstrikes on his trusted left foot, but has only appeared four times in the top flight under Vincent Kompany, with a plethora of different wingers ahead of him in the pecking order at Turf Moor.

Manuel Benson Burnley Championship Stats 2022-23 - As Per Sofascore Appearances 33 Average Minutes Per Game 46 Goals 11 Assists 3 Shots Per Game 1.8 Big Chances Missed 7 Touches Per Game 31.5 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.1 Possession Lost Per Game 9.2

HullLive claimed at the beginning of January that a loan deal had been verbally agreed between the two clubs but there was still work to do, but the deal to sign Carvalho was prioritised and since then, Benson has been in a Premier League matchday squad without playing.

As of last week, Benson was still a target and was still allowed to depart Burnley, but he was weighing up his options - which may include a Championship rival.

Fresh Southampton interest in Benson could scupper Hull's hopes

According to Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Southampton - not content with their 19-match unbeaten run and 17 goals in their previous six league outings - have made a second and improved offer in a bid to land Benson's services on loan.

It was first claimed on the final day of December that the Saints had lodged an offer for the 26-year-old, but they have returned over two weeks later as their search for another attacking player increases

Furthermore, Tavolieri has reported that Benson is keen on the move to Russell Martin's side if it arises, and that could allow Che Adams to move on to a Premier League side and Adam Armstrong to move into a central striker role, having spent much of his prolific season out wide.

Hull, who are chasing the play-offs, are ambitious, but Southampton represent a genuine automatic promotion challenger as they hunt Ipswich Town down, and that could put them ahead of the Tigers in the chase.

Hull need to hope Burnley stand firm on Benson to Southampton stance

Hull's only saving grace however is the relationship between Burnley and the Saints, which the Burnley Express reported at the start of the month as soured.

The saga between the two sides surrounds Nathan Tella, who enjoyed a successful loan stint at Turf Moor in 2022-23, but with the Clarets attempting to bring him back on a permanent basis over the summer, they could not agree a fee for the attacker, with the Saints refusing to bring their valuation down.

The bizarre events that followed included the Burnley chairman Alan Pace's daughter taking to social media to start a 'Free Nathan Tella' campaign - in the end it proved fruitless as Tella headed to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany for £20 million and the Clarets signed a number of different wingers in his place.

If Burnley play hard-ball over their stance on doing deals with Southampton, regardless of Benson's desire to head to St Mary's Stadium, then it really does open the door for Hull to get a deal sorted.

A front four of Benson, Carvalho, Philogene and Delap - when recovered from a knee injury - provides a lot of pace, shots and flair, and it's surely something that the Belgian would like to be involved in, and it's zero surprise to know that he is a massive target of Rosenior's.