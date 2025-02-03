Championship side Hull City have had a loan-to-buy offer for Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner rejected.

This is according to an update from the Daily Express (3/2; 4:46pm).

Wagner, 27, is a man in demand, with the Tigers even making an attempt to get a deal over the line for the German-born defender.

Hull have enjoyed a very successful transfer window so far, despite this rejected offer.

Matt Crooks, Nordin Amrabat, Kyle Joseph, Eliot Matazo all joining permanently. Joe Gelhardt, Lincoln Henrique and Aston Villa-owned Louie Barry, meanwhile, have all made loan moves to the MKM Stadium. And their business isn't done yet, with the East Yorkshire outfit reportedly closing in on a move for John Egan.

But their left-back department is one they may be keen to address before the January transfer window closes, having failed to add to this area despite letting go of Ryan Giles.

Brandon Fleming doesn't look to be a key part of Ruben Selles' plans either, so there may be a need to add more depth in this area.

Hull City fail in Kai Wagner offer

According to the Daily Express, Hull have had a verbal offer for Wagner turned down.

This offer included a loan-to-buy proposal, which has been rejected.

The player is still likely to leave before the deadline, but it remains to be seen whether the MKM Stadium is his destination, with Burnley, Lecce and Alaves also thought to have taken an interest in the 27-year-old.

The Clarets may be keen to add another left-back option to their team, with Hannes Delcroix, who can play in this role, making a loan move away from Turf Moor during this window.

Wagner has a £1.7m release his clause in his contract, which could be triggered by a team in the coming hours.

Kai Wagner could be excellent Ryan Giles replacement at Hull City

Ryan Giles could have made a real short-term impact at Hull, with the amount he can contribute in the final third.

Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to be a real success at the MKM Stadium at this point.

But Wagner, who seems to be a key target, can also contribute a sizeable amount in the final third and was a real asset for his current team during the 2024 MLS season.

Kai Wagner's 2024 MLS season (MLS games only) Appearances 34 Goals 1 Assists 10

It may take him some time to adapt to life at Hull and this is why the presence of other first-teamers will be important if he joins.

But he could end up being a real asset if he makes the switch - and if he can match his attacking quality with his defensive contributions - he could play a major part in guiding Selles' side up the Championship table.