Hull City handed welcome player boost amid Tottenham, West Ham transfer links

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves has revealed that he would like to sign a new contract with the club, amid speculation around his future at The MKM Stadium.

Having come through Hull’s academy, Greaves had now made a total of 88 appearances in all competitions for the club, including helping them win promotion from League One last season.

However, the 21-year-old is now entering the final year of his contract with the club, something which could put Hull under pressure if any offers come in for him the summer transfer window, which could be the last chance for them to receive a fee for him.

That is something that certainly has the potential to happen, with it being reported throughout the season that Premier League sides Tottenham and West Ham are among the clubs taking an interest in the defender.

Now however, it seems as though Greaves could be ready to give Hull a major lift, after revealing he is open to putting pen to paper on a new deal with the Tigers.

Asked about the possibility of him signing a contract extension at The MKM Stadium, Greaves told The Hull Daily Mail: “I feel really happy with where I am, but definitely, I want to sign a new deal there’s no doubt about that.

“If the right one comes along then I will one hundred percent sign it, it’s a no-brainer for me. I love the club and it’s one very close to my heart. If I can sign another long-term deal here then I would without a shadow of a doubt.”

The Verdict

This could be a major boost for Hull City you feel.

Greaves has been one of the club’s most reliable assets over the past couple of seasons, so they would be securing a really useful player if they were to extend his contract with the club.

Indeed, given that interest from the Premier League in the centre back, this would be a big statement of intent from Hull, which is just what the fans will want to see from the new owner.

As a result, you get the feeling that this is a deal that Hull should now be moving quickly to try and get done as quickly as possible.