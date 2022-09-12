Hull City handed injury boost ahead of Stoke City clash

Hull City and boss Shota Arveladze have been handed a boost ahead of their Championship clash with Stoke City.

That is according to the Tigers boss, who this morning confirmed that Greg Docherty is in contention to return ahead of tomorrow night’s clash, as per journalist Baz Cooper.

Doherty has been sidelined for just over a month after picking up a torn quad muscle injury in training ahead of Hull’s clash with Preston North End last month.

Arveladze has spoken previously about how the Tigers miss his energy in midfield and as such, his return will no doubt be a welcomed one.

Elsewhere, there was further positive news for Shota Arveladze’s side, with the boss confirming that his side have no fresh injury concerns heading into the clash.

It should be a competitive tie at the MKM Stadium when the two sides meet tomorrow evening.

The home side have had a mixed bag of results so far this season, perhaps to be expected given the large scale recruitment that has taken place, but they will fancy their chances against a Stoke side that sits 20th in the division at present.

Under Alex Neil, it is still early days for the Potters, with their new boss having picked up a point from his opening two matches.

The match at the MKM Stadium is scheduled for a 7:45PM kick-off UK time.

The Verdict

This is certainly good news for Hull City ahead of the Stoke clash tomorrow evening.

As Shota Arveladze has discussed previously, the 26-year-old has been a big miss for Hull City so far this season.

The Scotsman played 40 times in the Championship for the club last season which is perhaps the best reflection of his importance at the club.

It will certainly be interesting to see whether or not his reintroduction in the coming weeks has a positive impact on Hull City’s results.

The Tigers have been a bit of a mixed bag so far this season and the sooner they find some stability, the better