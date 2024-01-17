Highlights Hull City are close to signing goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from Fortuna Sittard for a reported fee of £1.5m.

Pandur is described as an outstanding young goalkeeper with potential and will add to Hull City's strong goalkeeping department.

If the deal for Pandur falls through, Hull City may turn to Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who is available due to being out of contract and not in Forest's Premier League squad.

Hull City are potentially eyeing two goalkeepers, with Ivor Pandur set to sign in the coming days, and Nottingham Forest's Ethan Horvath also emerging as a potential option for Liam Rosenior's side.

Hull have already made two signings so far in January, with Billy Sharp arriving on a free transfer early in the window, and the eye-catching signing of Fabio Carvalho on loan from Liverpool confirmed last week.

They are said to be closing in on their third signing of the January transfer window with Pandur expected to sign a contract with the Championship club in the coming days, according to Hull Live.

Pandur is reported to have jetted in from the Netherlands for his medical last Wednesday ahead of his move from Fortuna Sittard, after both clubs agreed a fee in the region of £1.5m for the 23-year-old, but has yet to be announced by the club.

Rosenior spoke about the potential arrival recently. He told Hull Live: "He's an outstanding young goalkeeper, and I think he's got a lot of potential. We've watched him for a long time, obviously coming from another country he's going to need an acclimatisation period for the Championship.

"But we feel that he can adapt. You know, he's got so many good attributes in terms of his game. He's an outstanding athlete. He's brave, he plays with a huge amount of personality which I like in my goalkeepers. And yes, he's going to add to what is already a really, really strong department."

Pandur could well be the solution, both short-term and long-term, but the Tigers are reportedly still waiting on the approval of his work permit and may have alternatives in mind as well. The delays were outlined recently by journalist Mike White.

Hull's interest in Ethan Horvath

Hull could be set to turn to Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath instead. That's according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph.

In his transfer bulletin, he revealed their interest. McGrath wrote: "Hull are in the market for a goalkeeper this January, with Nottingham Forest’s Ethan Horvath among those they are looking at.

"The USA international is out of contract at the end of the season and is not in the Forest 25-man squad for the Premier League, so will be made available amid interest from other Championship clubs."

Horvath ticks plenty of boxes, especially as he is out of favour behind both Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos, as well as Wayne Hennessey; but also due to recent events unfolding at the City Ground.

It has been reported by The Telegraph that the Reds are adopting a “cautious” approach to their January transfer window after the Premier League charged Nuno Espirito Santo's side for breaching financial rules.

His departure could also help them take a wage off the wage bill and free up funds. Hull would also be signing a stopper with Championship promotion-winning experience with Luton Town last season.

Hull's goalkeeper situation

Horvath kept 19 clean sheets in the league and was one of the most vital pieces of Rob Edwards' side, particularly in a team who were solid above all else in a defensive sense.

Goalkeepers Matt Ingram and Ryan Allsop have split their time between the sticks, with neither looking particularly convincing and the Forest keeper would certainly be an upgrade.

However, the likelihood of signing both the USMNT international and Pandur is not abundantly clear, and it could be a case of one or the other. Horvath may well be the alternative should Pandur fail to be granted a work permit in the coming days.

Championship play-off race (As it stands January 17th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Bromwich Albion 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39 9 Hull City 27 3 39 10 Middlesbrough 27 1 39 11 Norwich City 27 1 38 12 Preston North End 27 -11 38

With Hull chasing the play-offs, having a consistent and reliable number-one could be the difference in enough games to gain the valuable points needed to get over the line come the end of the campaign.