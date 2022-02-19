Hull City goalkeeper makes revealing Grant McCann admission

Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram has revealed how he felt ‘hurt’ after Grant McCann dropped him from the starting XI.

The former QPR stopper has regained his place in the side after Nathan Baxter’s absence and has put in a number of good performances.

Ingram had been ever-present in the side despite Baxter arriving on loan from Chelsea but lost his place for Hull’s 2-0 win over Barnsley in November.

McCann opted to make a change after his side was struggling for form at the time and it seemed to pay off with Hull going on an impressive run of form following that win over their relegation rivals.

Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail, Ingram revealed: “I was very disappointed to be dropped. From my point of view I don’t think I deserved it, but it is what it is in football.

“Nathan came in and did fantastic, I’ve got the gloves back and I’m doing everything I can to keep them.”

Despite being frustrated at his previous manager’s action, Ingram has moved to praise his new boss Shota Arveladze: “You’ve got to embrace it, there’s been subtle tweaks here and there.

“He’s putting his stamp on our game and I slowly think it’s starting to click as you can see from the past two performances”

Hull go into their game at QPR on Saturday afternoon 20th in the Championship table, 12 points clear of the relegation zone, following a run of four games without a win.

The Verdict

It’s good to see Ingram being frustrated at losing his place in the starting XI as all players should be. But criticising his previous manager in public is a strange move as it would be expected that Baxter may well regain his place once he’s back fit.

Baxter’s performances for Hull were helping the Tigers gain points so the expectation there would be an immediate return.

However, it would be unfair to Ingram has his form has been impressive and he made a number of key saves against Sheffield United to keep Hull in the game.

Whatever the case, Hull having two very good options speaks volumes about their strength in depth and they’ll certainly be hoping for a positive end to their return to the Championship.