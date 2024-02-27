Highlights Hull City's recent performance has put them in contention for a play-off spot, thanks to high-quality additions to their squad.

Danny Mills believes Hull could secure a top-six spot, emphasizing the importance of upcoming matches in a tight Championship race.

The Tigers have shown strong form, like their 1-1 draw with West Brom, boosting confidence in their chances despite facing tough fixtures ahead.

Hull City are one of multiple sides vying for a place in the play-offs at present, with a grueling battle expected for the remainder of the season.

Liam Rosenior's side have now become a force to be reckoned with in the Championship since bolstering their squad with the high-quality additions of Fabio Carvalho, Ryan Giles and Anass Zaroury, among others.

Championship Table (As it stands February 27th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 34 17 56 6 Hull City 34 7 55 7 Norwich City 34 8 52 8 Preston North End 34 -5 52 9 Coventry City 34 11 51

Recent form has seen them close the gap on West Bromwich Albion, who have been cemented in the top six since late November, but are now starting to look over their shoulders at the chasing pack.

Former Hull City loanee issues verdict on the play-off picture

With the run-in set to intensify proceedings, former MKM Stadium loanee Danny Mills, who featured nine times for the club back in 2006, issued his verdict on the play-off battle in an exclusive interview with Football League World, via 888sport.

"Hull are playing very well, Liam Rosenior has done very well," Mills began. "People speak very highly of him. Obviously, he has done a lot of coaching previous to getting this managerial job. He has been backed and brought in some quality players, but it's going to be tight, it's going to be very tough."

"When you look at the top four, can anybody break into that? Probably not is the answer. I think it's going to be very difficult. So you're only looking at a couple of places left beyond that. West Brom, Hull, Norwich, Preston, will they make it into the playoffs?" he continued.

"I mean Preston are that team that you just go where do they finish? 7th, 8th, 9th or 10th every single season. It's bizarre, isn't it? That's what Preston are, so they might struggle. Coventry, I like them, I've seen them quite a few times. I think they've got some good players, so they might have a chance of getting in there too. Obviously, Mark Robins is very, very experienced. They got into the play-offs last season."

Danny Mills draws Hull City, Leeds United comparison

Mills has offered Hull a warning based on the congested schedule in the latter part of the campaign and Leeds United's end-of-season fallout back in 2018/19, which saw them lose control in the race for automatic promotion during Marcelo Bielsa's first season in charge.

"At the moment Hull are favourites to get a play-off spot. But, there are a lot of games, and as we know with Easter coming up, teams generally play Saturday, Friday, Monday, Saturday. It's four games in a week," Mills said.

"So, the fact Hull have a bigger squad now is very important. Twelve points are possible over Easter, so expect many swings. If you can pick up three wins in that time and suddenly you go, oh wow, unbelievable.

"If you only pick up one point, you can drop five or six places in the table. So yeah, this Easter period. But it's a bit like Christmas, isn't it? With the congestion in terms of fixtures, keeping players fit, having players at top form, Easter is always crucial.

He concluded: "I go back to Leeds. I think the first season under Marcelo Bielsa they lost to Wigan and Brentford and they blew it from being in pole position. They lost two games over that weekend, and all of a sudden, you're up against it."

Hull City's chances of making the top six

Understandably, many will now believe that Hull have a great chance of making the play-offs based on the calibre of players they have been able to attract, as well as adding numbers to what was a decimated squad just a few short weeks ago.

In their last five games, the Tigers have accumulated 13 points from a possible 18, which included a standout performance and victory at fourth-place Southampton, as well as fellow 2-1 successes in Yorkshire derbies against Rotherham and Huddersfield.

A 1-1 draw at home to West Brom on Saturday was another step in the right direction in what could be a dress rehearsal between two sides who harbour the same ambition.

Recent form has given supporters more than enough belief that a place in the top six can be solidified. However, they face a number of tough encounters in their final 12 games, which starts on Saturday in a fascinating tie against Preston, who are just three points behind Rosenior's men in eighth place.