Hull City must keep hold of winger Jaden Philogene in the summer transfer window.

That's according to Ray Parlour, who believes the Tigers can push on for promotion from the Championship next season, if they retain key players such as the 22-year-old.

After some underwhelming loan spells in the Championship in previous seasons, Philogene made a permanent move last summer, when he joined Hull from Aston Villa.

Since making that move, the winger has been a stand-out performer for Liam Rosenior's side. He has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers this season.

Jaden Philogene senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Aston Villa 6 0 2 Stoke City 11 1 0 Cardiff City 39 5 1 Hull City 28 11 6 As of 16th April 2024

As well as helping the club mount a push for a place in the Championship play-offs, that has also seen Philogene attract plenty of attention from elsewhere.

Premier League sides eyeing Philogene

Amid his excellent form for Hull this season, the 22-year-old has become the subject of interest from elsewhere.

It has previously been reported that Tottenham are keen to sign Philogene, with Crystal Palace another Premier League side who are said to have tracked the winger.

In response to that, Hull owner Acun Ilicali has claimed that the club would not consider selling the winger even for €30million in the summer transfer window.

Now it seems as though Parlour himself, believes that the Tigers simply must retain the services of Philogene beyond the end of this season.

Hull receive Jaden Philogene transfer advice

With so much interest emerging in Philogene, there is certain to be plenty of speculation around the winger's future in the coming months.

But while that may put pressure on Hull, Parlour believes the Tigers must stand firm and not let him go, due to what he could do for the club again next season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via NetBet Online Betting, the former Arsenal midfielder, who ended his professional career with Hull, said: "At this level you are always in danger of losing top players if they are performing well. Hull City must aim to keep their top players, including the likes of Philogene if they want to make the Premier League.

"I like the way Hull City play and there is no reason they can't push on again next season."

Tigers still chasing Championship play-offs

As things stand, Hull still have a chance of securing a top six spot to earn a shot at promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Tigers currently sit seventh in the table, six points adrift of sixth-place Norwich City, but with a game in hand.

Liam Rosenior's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.

Hull must keep Philogene this summer

It does feel hard to argue with the suggestion from Parlour that Hull must not be letting go of Philogene during the summer transfer window.

The Tigers are evidently a club who have ambitions of winning promotion to the Premier League in the not too distant future.

Given how big a part he has played for Hull this season, the winger would surely play a part in any return to the top-flight of English football they might secure over the next few years, if they keep him.

With two years remaining on Philogene's contract at The MKM Stadium, and the option of a further 12 months, they will not be under any pressure to sell him once the market opens again.

As a result, it would seem to go against some of the statements of intent Hull have made in the window under Ilicali, if they did let the 22-year-old move on so quickly.

Of course, things may well change if Aston Villa do take up the buyback option they have as part of the deal that saw him join Hull.

But if that does not happen, then given the circumstances and his importance to the squad, Hull City will surely have to do what they can to keep Philogene at least beyond the end of the current campaign.