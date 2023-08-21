Hull City's proposed move for Max Bird appears to be off after the midfielder picked up a three-month injury for Derby County in midweek.

Bird, who made his league debut for the Rams in 2018, has been all-but an ever-present over the last few seasons, playing in all but 13 of Derby's league games from the start of the 2021/22 season.

A player who excels in League One, Bird has long been mooted with a move to the Championship though nothing has quite materialised - and with his injury against Oxford in midweek, it seems that he will have to wait that bit longer before he can clinch a move to the second-tier - with the Hull Daily Mail suggesting that any potential deal is now off.

The Tigers will no longer pursue a move for Bird thanks to his injury.

He will miss out on playing time until at least the end of October, with a return plan from then until mid-November mooted; by which time he will be just six weeks away from the January transfer window, in which the Tigers can then re-assess the situation.

Hull head coach Liam Rosenior is a keen admirer of Bird, and he was at Pride Park in midweek for the visit of Oxford with his assistant Justin Walker, though he had already left the ground before Bird's injury in added time. The Yorkshire club have already seen two bids rejected for Bird's services, but their plans will be put on hold until they know that Bird has returned to his best.

Rosenior is understood to have previously identified Bird as his top midfield target at the start of the month, and with a year left on his contract, that could make any deal cheaper in the winter window - though it will come at the expense of a new recruitment in the summer.

What has been said about Bird's injury?

Derby County boss Paul Warne was openly disappointed that Bird's season had been disrupted by injury - labelling him his 'best performer' so far this campaign.

He said: "Max Bird has damaged his ankle. I feel for Max more than anyone because he was the fittest player in pre-season and the best performer this season in my opinion.

He tackles in the 93rd minute against Oxford, somebody lands on him and he's damaged his ankle ligaments. He could be out for eight to 10 weeks.

"It's a massive blow and I asked the lads to play with character and they sort of dedicated that win to Birdy... but the injuries make it really more obvious that we need to strengthen."

What would Max Bird have brought to Hull City?

Hull already have Jean Michael Seri, Xavier Simons, Greg Docherty, Ozan Tufan, Ryan Woods, Adama Traore and Regan Slater as their central midfield options, whilst Scott Twine joined on loan from Burnley and made his debut at the weekend in the late, late win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park - and Bird would have been the icing on the cake if he was to join this summer.

His ability to operate from deep would put him alongside Seri, Simons and Docherty in the central, deeper role that Rosenior evidently likes - but what the Hull boss seems to have recognised is that depth is key to a promotion season. The trio of strikers in Aaron Connelly, Oscar Estupinan and Liam Delap proves this; Delap's goal on the opening weekend, Connelly's double against Blackburn and Estupinan's goals last season means that their firepower is one of the best in the division.

By adding Bird to his possession-based side, Hull would have had key players in all areas going forward - and they could still get that with other targets should they nail one down before the window closes.