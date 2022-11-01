Hull City first-teamer reveals players’ stance amid Liam Rosenior links

Hull City full-back Brandon Fleming has revealed his teammates are too focused on their current jobs to discuss Liam Rosenior’s links to the club in detail, speaking to Hull Live.

The 38-year-old is closing in on becoming Shota Arveladze’s successor at the MKM Stadium following further talks on Sunday – and depending on where negotiations are at now – he could potentially be in the crowd for this evening’s clash against Middlesbrough.

Caretaker Andy Dawson is set to take charge of the Tigers against Boro – but that could be his last game at the helm with Rosenior potentially being named Hull’s new boss later this week.

The former Derby County boss could even be in charge when the East Yorkshire outfit make the journey south to the English capital to play Millwall – a potential baptism of fire for Rosenior who will be hoping to get off to winning ways.

Fleming had previously worked with the 38-year-old nearly a decade ago when the latter was completing his coaching badges and was still plying his trade for the Tigers at that point before moving on to Brighton and Hove Albion.

But neither Fleming nor his teammates are too wrapped up in what could happen after the Boro game, with their focus likely to be on tonight as they look to secure three points.

He said: “As players, we’re not really too bothered about that (managerial links to Rosenior).

“There’s not too much talking that goes on about it, we’re just focused on our job day in and day out.”

The Verdict:

There’s a real risk the Tigers could be hammered tonight unless they are fully focused on this assignment against Boro – because the two sides are in a very different situation at this stage.

Hull may feel as though they are in limbo until they get a new manager in, although the players have performed well for Dawson at times during his spell in caretaker charge.

As the links get stronger though, many people wouldn’t blame the players for looking at the longer term – but that’s dangerous considering this evening’s opponents have players who can tear them apart.

Whilst the Tigers are in limbo, Boro have the stability of a new manager at the helm and they will be desperate to get their first win under Michael Carrick sooner rather than later as they look to climb away from the relegation zone.

And they will go into tonight with no fear, potentially seeing this as an excellent opportunity to claim a victory following Blackburn’s win at the MKM Stadium last weekend, so that should be a warning for the hosts.