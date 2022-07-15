Hull City figure shares fresh update on club’s transfer pursuit of duo

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has revealed that Benjamin Tetteh and Dogukan Sinik have both completed medicals ahead of their respective moves to the MKM Stadium.

This particular duo are both now waiting to complete the registration process before officially joining the Tigers on permanent deals.

As revealed by Hull’s website earlier this week, the club have reached an agreement in principle with Antalyaspor over a deal for Sinik and will confirm this deal when he obtains a work permit.

A recent report from Hull Live meanwhile revealed that the Tigers had also made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Tetteh.

Hull will sign the Ghana international from Malatyaspor and hand him an initial two-year deal.

Both players managed to produce some encouraging performances in the Super Lig last season for their respective clubs.

Sinik was directly involved in 10 goals in 31 appearances at this level for Antalyaspor whilst Tettteh managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions for Malatyaspor.

Ahead of Hull’s pre-season friendly with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Under-23 side, Kesler has shared a fresh update on Sinik and Tetteh.

Speaking to Hull Live about this duo, Kesler said: “Both players have completed their medicals so we’re confident, and we’re going through the registration and work permit process.

“From this moment, we’re trying to establish the team and the chemistry.

“From there, we will plug in areas if we have an injury or something else happens if there’s a missing piece in the puzzle.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Hull will no longer be able to call upon the services of Keane Lewis-Potter next season, they will be hoping that Sinik and Tetteh will be able to fill the void left by the winger who recently sealed a move to Brentford.

Barring a late twist, both of these players will complete their moves to Hull ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and could be in line to make their debuts in the club’s clash with Bristol City.

When you consider that neither Sinik or Tetteh have featured in the Championship before during their respective careers, it may take them some time to adapt to this division which is famed for its competitiveness.

Providing that they are both able to maintain their fitness as well as their consistency over the course of the new term, they could potentially help Hull reach new heights in the second-tier.