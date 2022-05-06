Hull City figure makes strong claim on Nathan Baxter’s Chelsea future

Hull City goalkeeping coach Barry Richardson says that goalkeeper Nathan Baxter will compete for a first-team spot at Chelsea, following the benefits of his loan spell with the Tigers.

Baxter joined Hull on a season-long loan from Chelsea back in the summer transfer window, where injuries have retricted him to just 17 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club.

But despite that, the 23-year-old has still managed to win plenty of praise for his performances at the MKM Stadium.

Indeed, it seems as though Richardson himself believes that Baxter will now be able to compete for a first-team spot when he returns to Chelsea, thanks to the progress he has made at Hull.

Speaking about the goalkeeper’s time with Hull, and prospects at Chelsea, on the League of 72 YouTube channel, Richardson said: “He’s a very balanced young man but has a real desire to play at the top level. I think his future is really bright.

“Certainly, in the side, he played he looked like a very, very good Championship goalkeeper. He’s calm, steady and made big saves, organised, and distributed well.

“All of a sudden, he’s a lot closer to playing for Chelsea than he was 12 months ago. I think, physically, he’s in the best shape of his life and that’s one promise I made him when he came in. I said ‘you’ll play, I can’t guarantee when you’ll play but that’s down to you, you will play.

‘And the one thing I will guarantee you is that you’ll be in the best physical condition of your life leaving here and then you have to take that forward’.

“The difference between him now and when he came into the building, not just on the goalkeeping side but physically, he’s like a different physical person.”

As things stand, there is just over a year remaining on Baxter’s current contract with Chelsea, securing his future at Stamford Bridge until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This is certainly an intriguing suggestion from Richardson for those involved.

For Chelsea, the restrictions on player signings and new contracts they are currently under, means they well have to start turning to younger players such as Baxter moving forwards.

This therefore, is a promising update from their perspective, as it will be from Baxter’s, who will no doubt be keen to get the chance to play for a club of that sort of size.

However, this is something that is likely to be more disappointing for Hull, given it makes a permanent move far less likely, something which you feel would have been popular around the club given the impact Baxter has made this season.