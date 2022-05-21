Hull City figure issues update on player’s situation amid transfer links with Championship rivals

Matt Ingram made 29 appearances for Hull City this season before Nathan Baxter came in on loan and became the preferred starting choice for goalkeeper.

At the end of the season, Ingram went to Luton Town on an emergency loan featuring in their last two games of the season before cancelling his honeymoon so he could feature for them in the play-offs.

This week there have been reports of interest in the player from both Luton and Preston North End.

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler says no bids have been made for the goalkeeper yet and it is the Tigers who want to tie him down on a longer deal after triggering his extension clause for an extra 12 months as he told Hull Live: “We are very proud of him, we are negotiating with him for the longer-term after we took his option.

“When the emergency loan request came in, we discussed it because we were nervous about picking up injuries. He had an injury before when the chairman and I went to the hospital to visit him in London, but because of Covid restrictions, we weren’t allowed in so we got to see his family outside.

“We really like him and we want to keep him. I don’t know of any present interest yet, but if there is, we will listen but he will stay with us.

“We’re looking forward to him staying with us for the upcoming season and further on. I’m also confident because we’re openly talking about our players which gives them significant leverage for negotiations, but it is what it is.

“We have to honour their contribution here and he did fantastically well in the play-offs. Luton were appreciative of his efforts and now he will come back and try to carry us to the play-offs, and maybe further down to Wembley and then the Premier League.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Hull City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 What club did Hull sell Max Clark to? Shrewsbury Town Fleetwood Town Swindon Town Oxford United

The Verdict:

It comes as no surprise that there is interest in Ingram this summer especially as he fell out of favour at Hull this season.

Although no bids have yet been made, there could well be some to come and the Tigers made the right decision to trigger the extension on his contract to make sure that even if he does leave, they will receive a fee for him.

It’s yet to be seen what the goalkeeper himself wants to do although you can imagine he’s just keen to play as many minutes as possible so that might be the key thing for him to weigh up as he approaches summer now.

However, for now it does seem as though Hull are the team most keen to have his services.