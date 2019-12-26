Hull City figure assesses challenge Nottingham Forest pose

Hull City manager Grant McCann has said that the win at Nottingham Forest in October ‘won’t make much difference’ in the reverse fixture later on today.

Hull host Nottingham Forest today in their final home game of 2019. The Tigers moved into the top-half of the table with wins at home to Stoke and Birmingham this month, and McCann will be relying on his side’s current home form to see off Sabri Lamouchi’s men.

Forest sit a point and a place above Hull in 10th having dropped off the boil this month – they’ve lost their last two games in the Championship and have only won one of their last seven.

Speaking to Hull City’s official club website today, McCann said:

“It’ll be tough for us, just like it was at the City Ground. They pass the ball really well but it’s another opportunity for us to get three points. I don’t think the result down there will make much difference.”

One of Hull’s best performances of the season came in the reverse fixture back in October, where the Tigers ran out 2-1 winners at the City Ground thanks to goals from Josh Magennis and Jarrod Bowen.

“It’s important, if we want to be in around the top six, to have strong home form. We started the season where our away form was decent and our home form wasn’t so good but now it’s gone the other way.

“Now it’s about trying to blend the two together so we get a bit more consistency.”

McCann’s Hull have been quietly been going about their business in the Championship of late and find themselves just four points off the top-six – a win tonight would see them leapfrog Forest and break into the top ten.

The verdict

The Tigers chief won’t reflect on his side’s win at Forest too much, and will instead focus on the here and now – which is the right thing to do.

They face an out-of-favour Forest side who look deflated of late, and McCann will be hoping for a big performances from his side as they continue their ascent up the Championship table.

This is a crucial period of the season and it’s about picking up results for Hull.

