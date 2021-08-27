Hull City fielding top-flight interest in star man

Hull City face a battle to keep hold of the influential Mallik Wilks with Borussia Monchengladbach and Rennes both ready to make a move for the attacker.

The 22-year-old was key to the Tigers success last season, scoring 19 goals and registering eight assists as the club won promotion back to the Championship.

And, such form has caught the eye, with Football Insider claiming that the German and French top-flight sides are ‘planning to table bids’ for the former Leeds United man before Tuesday’s deadline.

It’s not clear how much they would offer for the player but Hull aren’t in a strong negotiating position as Wilks has already entered the final year of his contract.

Due to the rules with foreign clubs, that means he could potentially sign a pre-contract agreement with Gladbach, Rennes or any non-English side in January ahead of next season.

Wilks, who has previously attracted attention from Newcastle and Crystal Palace, has not featured for Hull since the opening day win at Preston due to injury.

The verdict

In a way, it’s surprising to see two clubs who regularly challenge for European football to be monitoring someone who was in League One last season but that just shows the talent Wilks has.

Many have said over the years that the ability of the forward has never been in question, more his mentality and finding a consistent level, which he has done under Grant McCann.

Given his importance to the team, this will be worrying news for Hull and the reality is that they’re going to do well to keep him beyond Tuesday’s deadline if offers come in because of his contract situation.

