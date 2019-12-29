Hull City fans will love what Eric Lichaj did during festive period

The festive period is a pretty demanding time for footballers, but thankfully one Hull City star found time for some fun.

The games come thick and fast between Christmas and New Year, but for Eric Lichaj he still managed to find time to celebrate his wife’s 30th birthday.

Hull’s skipper had fans in stitches after a picture emerged of him celebrating his partner, Kathryn’s birthday at a fancy dress party.

While some would choose to go for a low key costume, it seems that Mr and Mrs Lichaj had a different idea.

A picture was posted on Kathryn’s instagram account which showed the 31-year-old dressed up as the famous television character, Ali G.

His costume was made up of a green suit, a top hat and trainers giving him a striking resemblance to Sacha Baron Cohen’s famous alter-ego.

The verdict

The Christmas period is frantic for footballers but it’s crucial for them to find time to enjoy themselves.

Eric Lichaj certainly managed that at his wife’s 30th birthday party with his costume which is bound to have supporters laughing.

If the skipper manages to get himself on the scoresheet in the coming days then perhaps he might give us a glimpse of his Ali G moves.