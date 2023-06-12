Middlesbrough are set to compete with Hull City for the signing of Karl Darlow this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, Boro are keen to sign the Newcastle United shot-stopper.

Darlow spent the second half of the campaign on loan with the Tigers, who are now seeking a permanent move following a successful time at the MKM Stadium.

The 32-year-old earned a positive reputation among supporters, helping the team to 15th in the Championship table with his performances.

What is the latest situation regarding Karl Darlow’s future?

But it has emerged that Michael Carrick’s side are keen to hijack a move for the goalkeeper.

The Riverside club are in need of a new first-choice keeper following the departure of on-loan option Zack Steffen.

It remains to be seen where Darlow will feature next season, but Hull will be hoping that his loan spell with the club will help sway him in favour of a move to the club for next season.

How have Hull City supporters responded to Middlesbrough’s interest in Karl Darlow?

Here we look at how Hull fans have reacted to the news of Boro’s interest in the player…

The news has not gone down well with a lot of Hull supporters, summed up well with this response.

Hull fans have told Boro to go look elsewhere for goalkeeper targets, highlighting how popular Darlow was during his brief spell with the club last season.

A lot of Hull supporters are against the idea of the club losing out on the Englishman.

Others have pointed to Boro’s pursuit of Jacob Greaves, which ended up with the player remaining with Hull.

But the general sentiment was that this would be a big blow for Liam Rosenior’s team.

However, the more optimistic among the Hull fanbase hoped that the upwards trajectory of the club might persuade him that they are building a better platform than at the Riverside.

While some are steadfast in their belief that the Tigers can win the race to sign the shot-stopper, with his successful loan spell seen as a potential decisive factor in his decision-making process.

Yet the more pessimistic among the fanbase believe that Boro will prove too good of an offer to turn down.