Hull City fans are likely to love Mallik Wilks’ recent social post following win over Crewe Alexandra

Hull City picked up a crucial win on Good Friday, as they ran out narrow 2-1 winners over Crewe Alexandra.

The Tigers fell behind on the day though, with Chris Porter opening the scoring from the penalty spot after 66 minutes. That left Grant McCann’s side with work to do, and they drew level with just five minutes later, as Josh Magennis fired home from the penalty spot himself.

Hull pushed for a winner late on, and their pressure paid off, as Mallik Wilks netted his 21st goal of the season in stoppage-time to secure the win for the visitors.

Wilks was making his 43rd appearance of the season for Hull in all competitions, and will have been delighted to add to his goal tally in the process.

He has been with the club since 2020, after previously playing for the likes of Leeds United and Barnsley earlier in his career.

Hull remain top of the League One table, and are three points clear of third-placed Sunderland, even though the Black Cats have two matches in hand on McCann’s side.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram, and was evidently pleased with the team’s performance on the day, as they kept the pressure on their promotion-chasing rivals with the win.

Wilks and his Hull City team-mates are set to return to action on Monday afternoon, when they take on struggling Northampton Town at the KCOM Stadium, as they look to pick up another win to strengthen their grip on top spot in League One.

The Verdict:

What a crucial win this is for the Tigers.

A point wouldn’t have been good enough for Hull City at the time, especially with both Peterborough United and Sunderland picking up wins on the same day.

But Wilks stepped up when it mattered the most, and has kept them in contention to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Grant McCann will be hoping that his side can build on this win, and put together a strong run of form from now until the end of this year’s campaign.