“It’s a sensible decision” – Hull City fan pundit reacts as club make call on 23-year-old

Hull City experienced a very up and down 2021/22 season but ultimately managed to maintain their Championship status very comfortably.

The Tigers were probably at their best towards the back end of Grant McCann’s reign at the club, which will make it interesting to monitor how they perform after Shota Arveladze has had a full pre-season and transfer window at MKM Stadium.

If Acun Ilicali’s ambition is matched in the transfer market and on the pitch then a season of progress is to be expected in 2022/23, with a top half finish a realistic goal if they can strengthen the squad.

Hull triggered a one-year extension in Mallik Wilks‘ contract last week, to bolster attacking depth at Arveladze’s disposal.

FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves mainly agreed with the decision to extend Wilks’ deal due to the 23-year-old’s potential.

Speaking to Football League World, Northgraves said: “The Mallik Wilks one is a bit strange because he was phenomenal last season, scored 22 goals, he’s one of these maverick style players who’s very frustrating because he’s got an abundance of ability and his potential is limitless.

“He’s one of these players who you can tell would eventually become a Premier League standard player, but he doesn’t really seem to apply himself correctly, I think his attitude maybe lacks in some instances.

“A lot of fans probs would’ve been okay to see the back of Wilks this summer, but I think they also wouldn’t have minded if he stays again, because we know how good he can be.

“It’s just maybe going to take the right manager to bring that out, we’re more surprised that he’s staying on because when he came back from injury, Shota Arveladze didn’t really look like he wanted to play him in any way, shape or form.

“Even in the games after safety (was confirmed), he wasn’t really involved.

“It looked like he was a player that he didn’t fancy, but he must have obviously seen the potential that he’s got and hopes that he can bring it out of him next season and with a higher standard of squad, that creates a bit more chances and we can make up for his lack of tracking back and defensive work.

“In terms of it being the right decision, I’d say it’s a sensible decision because if he finds form next season he can become another valuable asset that could be worth money in the future, you wouldn’t really want to see him walk away for free, when you know how good he can be.

“It’s a sensible decision, definitely.”