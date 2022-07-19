Hull City fan pundit breaks down who Shota Arveladze might look to move on this summer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City didn’t have the most successful season last year, finishing 19th in the league.

However, following their takeover earlier in the year, they are now looking ahead to next season with more ambition and the new owners have certainly put their hands in their pockets to bring in new signings so far this summer.

Shota Arveladze is no doubt looking to add further to his side before the new season gets underway.

The boss will equally be looking at those players are surplus to requirements and may benefit from being moved on this summer.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves if there is anyone he would be looking to offload this summer.

“There’s a few players here that don’t really think make the grade this season,” Ant explained.

“I think Andy Cannon’s probably one that we’re going to see the back of.

“It wasn’t really a signing that worked out. We signed him on a free from Portsmouth but he didn’t really seem to be Championship standard and then ended up getting a loan move to the non-league with Stockport. If you’re getting loan moves to the non-league then you’ve got to be questioning the ability of that player and what level they should be playing at.

“There’s a few squad players who probably aren’t going to feature much this season.

“You’re thinking maybe the likes of Randell Williams, Mallik Wilks possibly.

“He’s a strange one because we don’t know whether he’s really being pursued by Sheffield Wednesday in a realistic sense, because the money they were offering just wasn’t enough.

“But personally I think for Mallik Wilks, for the better for his career, and for us as a club maybe, just to move on from that era because it just looks like Wilks kind of fell out of favour and maybe doesn’t want to be here anymore.

“Obviously I’m just guessing at that. He’s not confirmed anything himself or given us reason to believe that, but last season he definitely wasn’t the same player. He struggled with injury, there were question marks over his attitude; a few clubs have questioned his attitude when he’s been there and the fact that he moves fairly quickly from one club to another probably suggests that that’s true.

“If we can get a decent fee I think I’d like to see Mallik Wilks move on just for the better of both parties, so the club can move on and his career can start again really.”

The Verdict:

You can’t really argue with Ant’s analysis of Cannon given he is a player who just doesn’t seem to be up to scratch in the Championship and therefore will not be featuring much, if at all. In that case, it makes sense for him to move on.

The discussion over Mallik Wilks is an interesting one that has been going on throughout the summer transfer window. Ant has a fair point that if Wednesday can stump up the amount of money they want for him, then it would be a move that makes sense for all parties, as he seems to be wanted at Hillsborough.

However, that being said, owner Acun Ilicali has spoken about him having the opportunity to fight for a place in the Hull City side, so if he did stay put this summer and was able to stay fully fit, we could see a much stronger performance from him next year.