Hull City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Tigers transfer deals from over the years

It has been something of a busy summer transfer window so far for Hull City.

After winning an immediate promotion from League One as third-tier champions last season, the Tigers have made seven senior signings as they prepare for their return to the Championship.

But how much do you know about Hull’s business in the market in recent years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 22 questions about Hull’s transfer dealings over the past few seasons, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 22 Who is Hull City's record signing? Ryan Mason Abel Hernandez Robert Snodgrass Jimmy Bullard