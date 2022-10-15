Hull City facing fresh injury concern ahead of Birmingham City clash

Hull City left-back Callum Elder is a doubt for his side’s clash with Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon, interim boss Andy Dawson has revealed.

Elder has been a near ever present for the Tigers so far this season, starting 11 of their 13 Championship games, and coming off the bench in the other two.

However, the 27-year-old was forced off at half time during Hull’s 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town last time out, with an apparent hamstring problem.

Now it seems as though that issue is one that could potentially keep him out of this weekend’s clash with Birmingham, with a late decision on his fitness set to be made, judging by Dawson’s latest comments.

Providing an update on Elder’s fitness ahead of that game, the stand-in Hull boss told the club’s official website: “Callum felt his hamstring (against Huddersfield).

“Fingers crossed it’s not too bad. We’ll have a look at him tomorrow (Saturday) to see if he’s alright. He’ll be touch and go. It’s certainly not a bad one so he’s a possibility (for the game) but we’ll have to wait and see.

“Regan (Slater) is also suspended. Apart from that, we’re ready to go in terms of numbers, and we’re excited about the game.”

Hull already look set to be without Brandon Fleming, Harvey Vale, Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Adama Traore, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Benjamin Tetteh due to long term injury problems.

The Verdict

Elder’s injury situation will no doubt be something of a concern for Hull City.

With Fleming still only just working his way back up to fitness, the Tigers would be rather short on options on the left of their defence if Elder is not fit for this match.

That would be frustrating for the Tigers, given this could be seen as an opportunity for them to pick up an important three points, against a Birmingham side who are also yet to get going this season.

As a result, you can understand why Hull are seemingly keen to give Elder as much time as possible to prove he is fit and available for this one.