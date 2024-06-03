Hull City have seen many talented youngsters pass through their youth academy over time.

This area of the club was more than tapped into during the era of the Allam family, where the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves initially made their breakthrough into the first-team picture at the MKM Stadium, before going on to feature countless times for their hometown club and, in Lewis-Potter's case, the Premier League with Brentford.

Last season also saw the emergence of 23-year-old left-back Matty Jacob into the first-team fold under Liam Rosenior, as he recorded 14 Championship appearances across the second half of the Championship campaign.

However, according to reports, the Tigers are already monitoring the situation of yet another promising full-back.

Hull City and Ipswich Town monitoring 19-year-old Larne prospect

That's because of an emerging report from the Belfast Telegraph, which states that the Tigers, alongside Ipswich Town - recently promoted back to the Premier League - are keen admirers of Larne FC's 19-year-old right back, Sean Brown.

The report goes on to reveal that Brown is highly rated despite making a limited amount of first-team appearances for the Inver Park outfit, having enjoyed loan spells with Bangor and Ballymena United across the first and second half of last season.

Brown progressed through the academy and scholarship ranks with Larne, before signing professional terms with the 'Inver Reds' on September 12th, 2022 as a 17-year-old, just days after making his first appearance - a man of the match worthy performance against Knockbreda in a County Antrim Shield outing.

The youngster spent his youth career at multiple clubs such as Celtic Boys, Cliftonville and Glentoran, but moved to Larne as a result of their full-time status.

Given his rapid rise through the Northern Irish game, Larne boss Tiernan Lynch has also previously spoken about the full-back's overall potential.

“We see Sean as a young player with great potential having come through our Scholarship Programme and we want to give him the best possible chance to continue his growth and development," he told the same publication after Larne and Brown agreed a contract extension back in January.

Sean Brown's 2023/24 campaign in Northern Ireland

As previously mentioned, Brown's appearance total for his parent club has been limited - making just three in total - with his only goal for the club coming in a 5-1 victory over Lisburn in the Irish League Cup back in September 2022.

However, the 2023/24 season saw the prospect make 39 appearances in total across the aforementioned loan spells with Bangor and Ballymena, with the bulk of those being for the former between August and January - registering one goal and two assists in 21 appearances.

Sean Brown's Career so Far Apps Goals Larne 3 1 Bangor (Loan) 22 1 Ballymena United (Loan) 17 - Total 42 2 All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 03/06/24)

He then made 17 appearances in all competitions for Ballymena, who maintained their NIFL Premiership status with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Institute in the Promotion-Relegation play-off last month.

The Northern Ireland youth international has also continued his development through the international ranks, making 3 appearances for the Under-19 age group in international friendlies against Italy, Czech Republic and Portugal.

Hull City must fend off understandable Ipswich Town competition

Whilst Brown will be an unknown to many Tigers and Tractor Boys supporters, the link of a move to Portman Road is understandable given Kieran McKenna's knowledge of football in his home country.

However, given how highly rated Brown is, City will be desperate to fend off the Premier League competition and eventually see Brown as a major coup despite the fact no price tag for the full-back has been touted yet.

Some young players from the East Yorkshire outfit have benefitted from loan spells in the Republic of Ireland - such as Alfie Taylor, Jevon Mills and Will Jarvis for St Patrick's Athletic, Bohemians and Shelbourne respectively. Now it seems that scouts from the club are also tapping into the potential of those north of the border also.

It's too early to say whether the signing of Brown would be a success for the club, but given the praise by his Larne boss, he could become a success in the English game over a period of time.