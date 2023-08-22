Highlights Hull City have agreed to sign Keinan Davis from Aston Villa for £2 million, although personal terms still need to be negotiated.

Davis has attracted interest from multiple clubs this summer and has rejected a move abroad.

Hull is in pole position to secure Davis' signature and the signing would strengthen their attacking options as they aim for promotion.

Hull City have agreed a £2 million deal to sign Keinan Davis from Aston Villa.

According to The Athletic, an agreement has been reached between the two sides for the striker.

However, personal terms are still to be negotiated with the Tigers yet to convince Davis of a move to the MKM Stadium.

The 25-year-old is still weighing up his future, having attracted interest from a number of clubs this summer.

Davis has already rejected the chance to move abroad during the transfer window, as he considers what next step to take in his career.

Who is interested in Keinan Davis?

Besides Hull, Luton Town have also been linked with a move for the out-of-favour Villa forward.

A number of other Championship sides are also said to be interested in the player following his loan spell from Watford.

Rob Edwards is keen to work with the player again having done so already during his time with the Hornets.

But Hull have moved into pole position in the race to secure Davis’ signature following their agreement with Villa.

Davis has just one year remaining on his current contract and there is no place for him in Unai Emery’s first-team plans.

This has led to speculation surrounding his future, with the expectation that he will depart Villa by the end of the transfer window.

Davis contributed seven goals and two assists to the Watford side from 34 appearances in the Championship last year, helping the team to an 11th place finish.

What is the latest Hull City transfer news?

Hull are also closing in on another deal with Villa having come to an agreement over the sale of Jaden Philogene.

It has been claimed that a £5 million deal has been negotiated for the 21-year-old, who is keen to earn consistent game time.

Emery was hopeful of holding onto the youngster, but his route to first team football has proven too difficult, and so he is set to depart Villa Park.

Philogene spent last season on loan with Cardiff City, where he made 37 appearances in the Championship.

The midfielder contributed four goals and one assist as the Bluebirds maintained their survival in the second tier.

A move to Hull should see him become a regular member of the first team squad, with Liam Rosenior looking to build a side capable of competing in the top half of the table.

However, the Yorkshire club’s attempts to sign Max Bird reached a stumbling block following an injury to the Derby County midfielder.

Would Keinan Davis be a good signing for Hull City?

Davis performed well in the Championship last season.

A figure of £2 million is very reasonable for someone of his quality, so this would be a great addition to Rosenior’s squad if they can get the deal over the line.

The team would have a wealth of solid attacking options in their squad, with Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly also in the team.

Hull have ambitions of earning Premier League football, so perhaps this could be a good step in helping reach that goal.

After all, Davis has experience gaining promotion having helped Nottingham Forest achieve it in 2022.