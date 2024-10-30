A high amount of player turnover was the main talking point surrounding Hull City in the most recent transfer window.

Unsurprisingly, given the number of high-quality loan stars on the clubs books from last season, Tim Walter needed to replace the talented Jacob Greaves, Jaden Philogene, Liam Delap and Fabio Carvalho among others, as well as recruiting players who would suit his unique style of play.

The former Hamburg SV and VfB Stuttgart boss has seen 17 new faces replace the 19 who departed across the summer, and a number of those have already started to show that they can emulate the success stories of those who previously donned the Black and Amber, with the likes of Charlie Hughes and Mohamed Belloumi in particular earning rave reviews from City fans and general watchers of the Championship.

Hull City - 2024 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Ryan Giles Luton Town Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Permanent Marvin Mehlem SV Darmstadt Permanent Anthony Racioppi Young Boys Permanent Liam Millar FC Basel Permanent Finley Burns Man City Loan Mason Burstow Chelsea Permanent Charlie Hughes Wigan Athletic Permanent Oscar Zambrano L.D.U Quito Loan Chris Bedia Union Berlin Loan Gustavo Puerta Bayer Leverkusen Loan Carl Rushworth Brighton Loan Kasey Palmer Coventry City Permanent Mohamed Belloumi Farense Permanent Abu Kamara Norwich City Permanent Steven Alzate - (Free Agent) Permanent Joao Pedro - (Free Agent) Permanent

However, with just two months until the January transfer window, Walter faces a number of big decisions regarding players who are currently set to leave the MKM Stadium next summer, as it represents a potential last chance to garner any income, or a pre-contract agreement between one of the quartet and another side could also be agreed.

With that in mind, Football League World assesses the current situation regarding these four players and whether their long-term future lies in East Yorkshire.

Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro has only been at the club since September after joining as a free agent.

However, whilst it's too early to rule out every possibility, it does seem unlikely that the experienced striker will remain a City player come the end of the season.

The 36-year-old adds much more depth in the short-term alongside Mason Burstow and Chris Bedia in the striking department, but the one-cap Italy international has struggled to make his mark so far, albeit with limited game-time.

It must be noted that there is an option within Pedro's contract to extend his time in HU3 until the end of 2025/26, so if form and involvement in games does improve, the door is far from closed in that regard.

Dogukan Sinik

Dogukan Sinik's predicament at Hull City has been well-documented for quite some time.

However, with a recent return from yet another injury coinciding with Liam Millar's misfortune - with the Canadian suffering an ACL injury - the opportunity is there for Sinik to grasp with both hands and prove why his future does lie with the Tigers.

"I know that I have been very unlucky so far in my Hull City career. I had to go through some unlucky things, but since coming back to the team last year, I have been feeling very positive, and now I just want to get back onto the pitch and give back to the club," was the winger's recent statement after featuring in a friendly against Corendon Alanyaspor in October, which gives the impression that not all is lost.

At present, it would be viewed that the £4m sum which was garnered to acquire the Türkiye international in July 2022 has been a major mishap, with Sinik only making 13 appearances for the club thus far, which included a measly figure of just 22 minutes of football last season, on top of loan spells with Antalyaspor and Hatayspor amid further fitness struggles.

Walter was clearly keen to give the 25-year-old a clean slate in the summer, and if regular appearances and strong form can be of a consistent nature for the remainder of the season, there is a chance for the winger to have some form of a redemption arc.

Ryan Longman

Ryan Longman finds himself in a similar boat to the aforementioned Sinik, as a clean slate was hampered after sustaining a shoulder injury in pre-season against Reading.

Despite interest from the likes of Birmingham City, Wrexham, Derby County and a possible permanent move to Millwall in the summer after enjoying a strong run of form under Neil Harris, former Tigers CEO Tan Kesler stood by the former Brighton and Hove Albion man and held the view that Longman would eventually become a key player for the club.

The 23-year-old has proven with his goal showreel in previous seasons that he has the capability of being a steady Championship performer. But, for one reason or another, after signing a permanent deal with the club in January 2022, consistency has been lacking.

However, Millar's season-ending injury against Burnley on October 23rd has opened the door for Longman to build on his impressive pre-season cameos against the likes of Fiorentina and show why he is worthy of a fresh deal.

Will Jarvis

Will Jarvis' current contract with the club was signed in August 2023, sandwiched in between two impressive loan spells with League of Ireland side, Shelbourne.

The 21-year-old made his competitive bow for the Tigers in the summer of 2021, but has only recently emerged into the first-team picture as a result of fellow temporary exits to Scarborough and York City.

But, under the guidance of Damien Duff at Tolka Park, Jarvis' impact was profound as he netted an initial tally of two goals and as many assists in his first 12 games for the club, before notching eight goals and five assists across the 2024 campaign for the league leaders.

Understandably, Shelbourne were rocked by Walter's swift decision to recall the winger's services in August.

But, after making a handful of substitute cameos prior to the arrivals of Belloumi and Abu Kamara, Jarvis hasn't featured since, which leaves his future in jeopardy.