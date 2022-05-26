Hull City face battle in quest to strike transfer agreement for 30-year-old

Championship side Hull City are firmly in the race for Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri but face competition from other sides for his signature this summer, according to a report from Hull Live.

The Ivory Coast international played a big part in the Cottagers’ return to the Premier League with one goal and six assists in 33 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, bouncing back following an underwhelming couple of seasons at Craven Cottage.

Despite this, he is confirmed to be leaving on the expiration of his current contract in the English capital this summer, allowing sides to recruit the 30-year-old on a free transfer and Hull are one side thought to be in the race.

They are in desperate need of adding depth and quality to their midfield area following the departures of Richie Smallwood and Tom Huddlestone, with the former making 41 second-tier appearances during the season.

Seri could be the man to fill that void after making a positive impact in the English capital over the past 10 months, but won’t be alone in their efforts to recruit him with other sides now circling following the news of his departure from Marco Silva’s side.

The same report from Hull Live also states that his wage demands could be a barrier to this potential agreement after being on a generous salary at Craven Cottage, though it’s currently unclear what budget Shota Arveladze will be given during his first full transfer window in charge at the MKM Stadium.

At this stage, a deal is yet to be struck for the Ivorian but they remain hopeful of luring him to East Yorkshire.

The Verdict:

This is the type of signing that could help to take the Tigers to the next level – but they should only conclude this deal if Seri is willing to accept a reasonably modest wage.

He may be available on a free transfer, giving owner Acun Ilicali the license to offer him more as part of his salary, but they need to ensure they keep their wage bill down so they continue to abide by the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

And in the end, it may be this potential wage issue that scuppers this move – because other sides may be willing to offer him more considering his CV – previously impressing with Nice before making the move to England.

There are other out-of-contracts that the Tigers will be able to target if they do miss out on Seri so not finalising an agreement wouldn’t be a disaster – but it’s the type of signing they need to be targeting if they want to get back to the top tier.

Balancing ambition and being financially sensible will be key to their success in the next window or two – and it will be interesting to see whether they pay over the odds to lure someone of the midfielder’s calibre to Yorkshire.