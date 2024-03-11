Highlights Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho has been linked with a permanent switch to Hull City recently.

Carvalho is currently on loan with the Tigers and has so far impressed.

Fabrizio Romano has said any talk of a permanent deal is premature, though, with many factors at Liverpool to be decided before a decision is made on Carvalho's future.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on any talk of a permanent move to Hull City for young Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho.

The 21-year-old joined the Tigers on loan from the Reds in January and has impressed, with recent talk that Hull would like to make the move permanent.

Fabrizio Romano shuts down Hull City/Fabio Carvalho talk

Romano, however, has addressed talk of the above, making it clear that it is far too early for such discussions to be taking place.

As Romano points out, there is plenty of decisions to be made that could affect Carvalho's future one way or the other in the coming months, with Liverpool yet to choose what they want next for the player.

“I can also guarantee no decision has been made on Fabio Carvalho’s future, and talks have not even started," Romano explained, via Caught Offside.

“Hull are super happy with the player since signing him on loan, but I’m sure this is not something you decide now; also Liverpool are still waiting for new director, new manager…so there are too many factors before deciding on the player’s future.

"It will take time."

Hull City keen on Carvalho

Of course, wtith Hull City still in the Championship, targeting a signing like Carvalho seems hugely ambitious on a permanent deal.

And yet, it is aftrer comments from Hull City's vice-chairman Tan Kesler that all of this has come from.

Indeed, the ambitious Hull hierarchy are eyeing promotion via the play-offs this season and say if they go up, they will bring Carvalho back.

"The chairman (Acun Ilicali) would want to sign him, he would do it in a heartbeat, if there’s no FFP, no regulations, no control, I’m sure we will invest to sign Fabio." Kesler told iNews.

“If we’re promoted for sure we will pursue him because of the money we would be receiving, we would try to allocate those finances on players like Fábio. It can be unrealistic expectations for some of our fans but we’re very optimistic.”

Fabio Carvalho's Hull City spell so far

It goes without saying that given they are so keen to sign him, Fabio Carvalho has been impressive in his time at Hull City so far.

So far, the Portuguese youth international has made 11 Championship appearances for the Tigers, scoring four goals in those matches.

Fabio Carvalho's Hull City stats so far, as per FOTMOB Statistic Number Matches 11 Starts 11 Goals 4 xG 2.98 Assists 0 xA 1.16 Chances created (per 90) 2.24 Successful dribbles (per 90) 0.78 Touches (per 90) 64.38 Touches in opposition box (per 90) 4.68 Fouls won (per 90) 2.63 Stats correct as of 11/03/24

All of those appearances have been from the start, and all four goals have contributed to putting points on the board for the club.

Carvalho's first goal won them the game away at Sunderland, for example, whilst his second was the difference away at Southampton.

Furthermore, his third and fourth goals for the club helped them earn draws against West Brom and Leicester respectively.