Despite being in a strong position in the Championship table already, Hull City are set to further bolster their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Tigers owner Acun Ilicali has been incredibly ambitious since his takeover in January 2022, and he showed that to full effect over the summer when bringing in Scott Twine on loan from Burnley and also landing the £5 million signing of Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene.

And ahead of Turkish media mogul Ilicali's two-year anniversary at the club next month, he is set to back head coach Liam Rosenior even more in the mid-season market, with ex-Rangers winger Ryan Kent already a key transfer target that the East Riding of Yorkshire club are looking to secure.

Kent has struggled to adapt to Turkish football since his move from the Gers over the summer to Fenerbahçe, and the 27-year-old is not the only player from that particular club that Hull are reportedly interested in bringing to the MKM Stadium at the start of 2024.

Hull City keen on Fenerbahçe midfielder

According to a report from Turkish publication Habertürk, Hull are also keen to add central midfielder Miha Zajc to their squad in January as well.

The 29-year-old, who extended his contract at the Super Lig giants at the beginning of the 2023-24 season until the summer of 2026, is an experienced Slovenia international with 40 caps and eight goals to his name for his national side.

Zajc has been with Fener since January 2019 when he signed from Empoli in Italy, but he hasn't always been a first-choice regular during his time in Türkiye.

He played just 10 times in the Super Lig in 2019-20, which led to a temporary move back to Italy the following season with Genoa - he returned however in 2021 to Fenerbahçe where he scored nine times in league action from the engine room as his club finished second behind Trabzonspor in the standings.

Miha Zajc's Last Five League Seasons Stats, As Per Transfermarkt Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019-20 Fenerbahçe Turkish Super Lig 10 1 0 2020-21 Genoa (Loan) Serie A 31 1 3 2021-22 Fenerbahçe Turkish Super Lig 32 9 2 2022-23 Fenerbahçe Turkish Super Lig 23 3 4 2023-24 Fenerbahçe Turkish Super Lig 7 0 0 Stats Correct As Of December 8, 2023

Zajc has continued to be in and around the starting 11 since the start of last season, but he has managed to play just 12 times in all competitions so far in the current campaign, which has seen Hull line up a potential swoop to bolster their own midfield ranks for the rest of 2023-24.

Miha Zajc at Hull City - where does he fit in?

Whilst Zajc played much of his earlier career in the number 10 role, the Slovenian has shifted back deeper into the middle of the park in recent times, and that is likely an area where Hull want to add a body in.

Jean Michael Seri has been an ever-present in the starting 11 this season, with the Ivorian's experience proving pivotal at times, but the spot next to him is very much up for grabs.

Regan Slater has had a long period of time out injured and may be more effective further up the pitch, whilst Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton - despite being impressive - is only a temporary solution in the middle of the park.

The potential addition of Zajc - whilst it may cost a good chunk of wages - could be an important one for Rosenior who would add more international experience to his ranks, which could be significant when battling against the likes of Leicester, Leeds and Southampton.