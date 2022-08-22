Hull City eyeing up transfer move for Tottenham Hotspur man

Hull City are looking to strengthen their defence with the potential acquisition of Tottenham Hotspur’s Marcel Lavinier on a loan deal, according to Football Insider.

The right wing-back has refused to sign a new deal with Spurs recently, with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

And because of that, Lavinier has been dropped from the club’s under-21’s squad in the Premier League 2 competition as he potentially looks to force an exit from the North Londoners for senior game-time.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Hull City midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Tom Huddlestone? Arsenal U21 Chelsea U21 Liverpool U21 Man United U21

Despite a number of Championship clubs reportedly being keen on his services, Lavinier is being eyed up definitively by Hull as they look to bolster their flagging back-line that conceded five times against West Bromwich Albion this past weekend.

21-year-old Lavinier, who was born in London and is an England youth international but also eligible for Portugal, played 21 times for Spurs’ development squad in both the EFL Trophy and the under-23’s Premier League last season, assisting four goals in that time.

He could now be set for his first loan spell away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium though, with Shota Arveladze keen to bring in some fresh competition for club captain Lewie Coyle on the right flank, either at right-back or as a wing-back.

The Verdict

Lavinier possesses a sparkling pedigree from youth level, having spent lots of years with Chelsea before moving on to another big club in Spurs.

But there gets to a stage of a player’s career where it is best letting them go out on loan instead of carrying on with developmental football, and Lavinier potentially believes he is now at that stage.

We have seen young wing-backs from the Premier League such as Kaine Kesler Hayden, Ethan Laird and Brooke Norton-Cuffy secure themselves loan deals this summer in the second tier, and maybe that is firmly on the mind of Lavinier that he could also be playing regular football somewhere else.

For Hull, the youngster would add something different to what Coyle already does and in a more attacking sense – with Josh Emmanuel still seemingly not fit enough to return to action after nearly a year out, it is a position that needs addressing by the Tigers,